‘Arrogance', ‘nepotism’: Why is Abhishek Banerjee, not Mamata, the main problem of TMC rebels

Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Diamond Harbour MP, has emerged to be one of the main problem of rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders who are distancing themselves from the party one after another in the biggest identity crisis for the outfit that was in power in the state for three straight terms. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee wears a helmet after stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at him in Sonarpur on May 30 (PTI)

Mamata Banerjee, TMC founder, has been abandoned by almost the entire elected section of her own party, with corruption and Abhishek Banerjee being cited as the reason for rebellion by most of the rebel MLAs as well as MPs. Track TMC crisis June 11 news here

Adding to back-to-back setbacks, Mamata Banerjee lost a third Rajya Sabha MP — Prakash Chik Baraik — this week with him resigning on Thursday. On Wednesday, Sushmita Dev announced her resignation as Rajya Sabha MP and exit from the TMC. Dev's exit came two days after TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from the Rajya Sabha, alleging “unbridled corruption” and “anarchical rule” of the party. Follow TMC crisis June 11 updates here

The resignations of Dev and Ray come as the latest blow after an unsteady week for Mamata Banerjee, with TMC suffering a split in Bengal assembly - with 58 lawmakers backing rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee, who staked claim to the Leader of the Opposition position - and also showing signs of cracks in Parliament with MP Kakoli Ghosh this Monday offering support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), claiming she has backing of 19 other MPs — the number require to evade anti-defection law.

Amid the turmoil, Mamata Banerjee met senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, a meeting after which speculation of TMC's “merger” with the Grand Old Party floated.

Why is Abhishek Banerjee rebels' main problem? Amid the exodus of key leaders, a major blow, possibly the biggest, brewed for Mamata Banerjee on Thursday as one of her closest aide - Kalyan Banerjee - asked her to choose between him and her nephew, Abhishek.

Not just Kalyan Banerjee, Ritabrata Banerjee also led the rebellion of MLAs last week urging Mamata Banerjee to be the their chief advisor, saying that Abhishek Banerjee has no connection with state assembly.

Abhishek's pre-eminence in the party, and his alleged preference for strategy firm I-PAC over party cadres, has been cited by the rebels among their reasons for breaking ranks to claim “the real TMC”.

‘Arrogant’, 'sideliner' Rebels within the TMC oppose Abhishek Banerjee accusing him of having a centralised, "arrogant" leadership style, causing systemic alienation of the party's old guard, and the excessive reliance on political consultants like I-PAC for candidate selection and internal decisions.

Kalyan Banerjee, a lawyer by profession, said he will not appear for Abhishek Banerjee in any case because he does not like his “arrogant attitude”.

"I have spent 45 years in this profession; all these people have worked with me as juniors. How can he humiliate me? I am senior to him in politics as well. He cannot do this. He needs to understand that it is because of him that we lost. He also needs to understand that the party is facing this crisis because of him. I cannot tolerate disrespect. I will urge Didi: if you will remain dependent on Abhishek Banerjee, then stick with him-leave me. But if you part ways with Abhishek Banerjee, then I am with you. He has destroyed our party," Banerjee said, speaking to media persons.