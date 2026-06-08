Setback for TMC: Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigns as Rajya Sabha MP, quits party

Referring to the election result, Ray wrote,"In the recently held election to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the people have given huge mandate in favour of the Bhartiya Janata Party for the first time in the history of the state to put an end to 15-year anarchical rule of the Trinamool Congress."

In his resignation letter, Ray said the people of West Bengal had delivered a decisive mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), bringing an end to the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state.

The development comes as the Trinamool Congress grapples with growing internal dissent that could lead to a split, following its loss to the BJP in West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Monday resigned from the Rajya Sabha and quit the party, bringing to an end his long association with the TMC.

He further alleged that the TMC government was marked by "widespread unbridled corruption, atrocities committed against women, abysmal failure in the field of health, education, industry, law and order, employment, etc."

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The former Rajya Sabha member contrasted the previous government with the newly elected administration, stating that "the newly elected people's government has started taking initiatives for overall development and reconstruction of West Bengal as per its Election Manifesto."

Announcing his departure from both positions, Ray said he was stepping down in acceptance of the public verdict.

"In respectful acceptance of this historic verdict of the people, I have resigned today from the Rajya Sabha (Council of States) as a member and also from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress," he wrote.

TMC crisis deepens A month after losing power in West Bengal and just days after 58 rebel MLAs took control of its legislature party, the TMC is facing one of the biggest challenges in its history.

Since being voted out by the BJP after ruling the state for 15 consecutive years, the party has been hit by a series of setbacks.

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One of the biggest blows came on June 3 when Bengal speaker Rathindra Nath Bose recognised 58 rebel TMC legislators, led by MLA Raitabrata Banerjee, as the principal opposition group.

While the rebel legislators continue to accept Mamata Banerjee as their leader, they have openly rejected the authority of her nephew and political successor, Abhishek Banerjee.

The crisis became more visible on June 5 when only eight non-rebel MLAs attended a meeting called by the party leadership at Mamata Banerjee's residence.

Ajmal Siddiqui resigns from TMC Earlier on June 6, TMC's Ajmal Siddiqui announced his resignation from the party. Siddiqui said his decision was caused by the party's internal functioning and the influence of its leadership. He also accused TMC Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee of having a "dictatorial attitude".

He said that the party brings “disrepute” and accused several leaders of being engaged in “unsavoury activities”.