TMC keeps eye on MPs as Didi arrives in Delhi

As Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee left Kolkata on Sunday to attend Monday’s meeting of the INDIA bloc in Delhi, some of her loyalists said that a section of party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members may break away following the coup by 58 of the 80 legislators. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Veteran TMC Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy made a significant comment while en route to Delhi.

“When embankments collapse or, a fires break out, everything is destroyed. Nothing is spared. To survive, one has to take precautions,” Roy, who was the first Parliament member to protest on Kolkata streets after the 2024 rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, told reporters at the Kolkata airport.

TMC Lok Sabha MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur seat Kirti Azad said, “Those who want to leave, can leave. I was always with Didi. My stand won’t change.”

Saugata Roy, another Lok Sabha MP, said, “BJP is running Operation Lotus to break the TMC Parliamentary party. I saw Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and (Lok Sabha member) Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar at the Delhi airport.”

TMC has 29 Lok Sabha members and 13 Rajya Sabha members. Of the 13 Upper House members, former West Bengal director general of police Rajeev Kumar, Supreme Court lawyer Menaka Guruswamy, former cabinet minister Babul Supriyo and popular actor Koel Mallick were elected on March 16 this year.

“We have received information that some of the MPs may meet the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Monday and Tuesday. We are watching the situation,” a senior TMC leader told HT in Kolkata.

“Mamata Banerjee is hoping to see INDIA bloc leaders on her side in this hour of crisis but some of the [alliance] partners may not attend Monday’s meeting,” he added.

Although the Bharatiya Janata Party needs the support of more MPs in both Houses to pass crucial Bills, Rajya Sabha member and state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya made it clear on Saturday that his party would not go back on its decision to not induct anyone right now.

“The Trinamool is breaking into pieces and the BJP is not linked to this in any way. It is natural for a party without morals and principles to crumble. If some of these people call any of our leaders or want to meet them...There is no reason to think that people would be inducted. Our doors are closed,” Bhattacharya said.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Assembly speaker Rathindra Nath Bose recognised 58 rebel (TMC) legislators as the principal opposition party in the 294-member House. TMC immediately expelled Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, the MLAs who led the coup.

“More MLAs have contacted us. We cannot share more details,” Saha said on Sunday.

Mamata Banerjee reconstituted the TMC’s national working committee at a party meeting at her residence on June 5 and made Rajya Sabha members Dola Sen and Derek O’Brien national joint secretaries.

“This has apparently been done in view of the growing resentment against national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The chairperson also reshuffled the state committee at the meeting. Her close aide Chandrima Bhattacharya was made the state president, a post earlier held by veteran Subrata Bakshi,” a TMC leader said.