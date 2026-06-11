TMC crisis Live: TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigns as Rajya Sabha member, third exit this week
TMC crisis LIVE: The Trinamool Congress is facing a deep internal crisis, with senior leaders resigning, rebel camps emerging among MLAs and MPs, merger speculation with the Congress, and organisational challenges raising serious questions over the party's unity and future.
- 28 Mins agoResignations, merger buzz intensify turmoil within TMC
- 35 Mins agoTMC crisis LIVE: Amit Shah's cryptic Jhalmuri post
- 39 Mins agoTMC crisis LIVE: Jairam Ramesh refutes Congress-TMC merger reports
- 42 Mins agoTMC crisis LIVE: TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigns as Rajya Sabha member
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoBJP leader Raju Bista slams TMC, says party with 'Ma, Mati, Manush' slogan is surrendering to Congress ideology
TMC crisis LIVE updates: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), founded by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, is witnessing an unprecedented phase of internal turbulence. Over the past few days, resignations by senior leaders, the emergence of rebel camps among both MLAs and MPs, speculation over a Congress merger and fresh organisational challenges have collectively raised questions about the party's internal cohesion....Read More
Here's a look at the key developments
Rebel MLAs stake claim as principal Opposition bloc: The first major sign of the internal split emerged in the West Bengal Assembly, where Speaker Rathindra Nath Bose last week recognised 58 rebel TMC MLAs, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, as the principal Opposition bloc.
A parallel rebellion among MPs: The political unrest is no longer confined to the Assembly. A separate faction has also emerged among TMC MPs. Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who resigned from all party posts last week, said she has the backing of nearly 20 MPs and that the group is willing to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Several prominent names feature in the rebel camp: The dissident group is not limited to lesser-known lawmakers. The rebel camp includes several high-profile leaders. Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh and Kolkata Dakshin MP Mala Roy joined the dissident lawmakers on Wednesday. Other MPs said to be part of the camp include Abu Taher, Asit Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Kalipada Soren, Jagadish Basunia, Prasun Banerjee, Sharmila Sarkar, Satabdi Roy, Yusuf Pathan, June Malia, Khalilur Rahaman, Bapi Halder, Rachana Banerjee, Mitali Bag, Dev Adhikari and Partha Bhowmick.
Sushmita Dev resigns: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan accepted the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev with effect from June 10.
Earlier, senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from both the Rajya Sabha and the party's primary membership, criticising the party's performance in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections and describing the verdict as the outcome of “15 years of anarchical rule” under the Mamata Banerjee-led government.
Congress merger speculation: The internal rift has also fuelled speculation about a possible merger between the TMC and the Congress, especially after Mamata Banerjee met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday.
However, conflicting signals have emerged. While TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday to “explore possibilities to deepen ties”, the Congress has dismissed reports of any merger. People familiar with the matter told HT that there is no proposal under consideration for the two parties to merge.
Mayor resignations and an arrest: Firhad Hakim and Krishna Chakraborty resigned as the heads of the Kolkata and Bidhannagar municipal corporations last week. On Monday, Hakim, regarded as a prominent minority face of the TMC, appeared to join the rebel group.
Meanwhile, TMC leader Jahangir Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border in connection with an extortion case, according to police. The arrest came after he had allegedly been evading law enforcement agencies for several days amid multiple criminal investigations.
TMC crisis LIVE: Resignations, merger buzz intensify turmoil within TMC
TMC crisis LIVE: Amid intensifying internal rift within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a series of resignations and rebel assertions have fuelled uncertainty over the party's internal cohesion and possible merger.
Rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee on Wednesday categorically rejected speculation of any merger between the dissident faction and the Congress, asserting that the ongoing developments remain strictly internal to the organisation.
"The count is currently 64 (MLAs). These people will come and submit a letter to the Speaker," Banerjee told ANI, claiming that support for his faction has increased from 58 to 64 MLAs. He added that the group would soon formally approach the West Bengal Assembly Speaker to consolidate its position.
Dismissing merger speculation, he said, "Regarding a merger, as for our legislative party, we are certainly not joining the Congress. The MPs in Parliament, more than two-thirds of them, are not merging with the Congress either." Banerjee further stressed that no section of the party--including MPs, municipal representatives, Zilla Parishad members, or Panchayat members--is moving towards any merger.
(ANI)
TMC crisis LIVE: Amit Shah's cryptic Jhalmuri post
TMC crisis LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's enigmatic social media post has set political circles abuzz, coming amid a deepening split within the Trinamool Congress in Parliament.
TMC crisis LIVE: Jairam Ramesh refutes Congress-TMC merger reports
TMC crisis LIVE: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh dismissed news reports linking the recent meeting between Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee to merger talks between the two parties, saying that they were "completely inaccurate".
He said that the meeting between Gandhi and Banerjee was "cordial", where personal matters were discussed, given the long relationship between the two leaders.
In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Some news reports on what supposedly transpired in the meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee are completely inaccurate. The meeting was very cordial and many personal matters were talked about, given the long relationship they have had."
TMC crisis LIVE: TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigns as Rajya Sabha member
TMC crisis LIVE: TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned on Thursday as Rajya Sabha member, news agency ANI reported.
TMC crisis LIVE: BJP leader Raju Bista slams TMC, says party with 'Ma, Mati, Manush' slogan is surrendering to Congress ideology
TMC crisis LIVE: Amid speculation of Trinamool Congress inching towards Congress, BJP MP Raju Bista took potshots at the Mamata Banerjee-led party, saying any merger would be "massive failure on her part".
He accused Trinamool Congress of surrendering to Congress ideology.
While Mamata Banerjee met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee met Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.
"Mamata Banerjee, who left the Congress to form the TMC, to now have to merge back with the Congress, represents a massive failure on her part. I do not view this as a 'homecoming'; rather, I see it as a surrender by Mamata Banerjee. The party that was born with the slogan 'Ma, Mati, Manush' (Mother, Land, and People) is now surrendering to the Congress ideology," Bista said.
He was responding to a question about a speculations of a merger between TMC and Congress. (ANI)