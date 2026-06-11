‘Didi theek kar degi’: Kirti Azad says Kalyan Banerjee’s anger is justified but Mamata will ‘set things right’

“Kalyan Banerjee is a fighter, he has been with Didi from the start till now. He will not go anywhere,” Azad told ANI news agency. He said that Kalyan “is an emotional person” and his emotions “must be respected”, while asserting that Mamata would speak to him and “make things right.”

However, the speculations were dismissed by TMC MP Kirti Azad, who expressed confidence about a truce between the two. Referring to the Lok Sabha MP as a “fighter”, Azad said that Kalyan was “justified” in his anger against the party, but added that he would not leave the TMC.

Trinamool Congress's issues deepened on Thursday as exit buzz surrounded party MP Kalyan Banerjee after his ultimatum to former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “Choose me or Abhishek Banerjee,” Kalyan said in a clear message to Mamata, criticising her nephew.

“He took Didi's name, she will talk to him. And everything will be sorted,” he said. Kalyan, while making his ultimatum public on Thursday, announced his decision to opt out of cases linked to Abhishek Banerjee. He cited the TMC's decision to not consult him before another writ petition was filed and another lawyer took over a case he was handling as one of the reasons to do so. In this context, Azad said that Kalyan was “angry”, adding that his anger was “justified and right.”

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“TMC should informed him that the case would be handled by someone else, informing him at the last moment was not right…but Didi will make things right,” Azad told ANI.

Kalyan Banerjee's ultimatum worsens TMC crisis TMC's Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee, while issuing his message to Mamata earlier today, criticised her nephew and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, calling him “arrogant” and someone who thinks “everyone is beneath him”. Expressing support for Mamata, Kalyan says he does not feel the same about her bhaipo.

“I am still with Didi but won't tolerate Abhishek Banerjee's arrogance. I have quit all cases related to Banerjee,” Kalyan Banerjee said. Citing the handing over of one of his cases to another lawyer, Kalyan stated, “I spent the night preparing the case. Even today, you can see that I am going everywhere, taking risks and doing my work. Yet their habit of showing disrespect has not changed.”

This came shortly after the Calcutta High Court heard a plea filed by Abhishek in connection with allegations by rebel MLAs regarding forged signatures submitted to the Bengal Assembly. He said that if Mamata chooses Abhishek, he would “decide my own.”

The TMC has faced a series of setbacks since its defeat in the Assembly elections in West Bengal last month, with 58 of its 80 MLAs rebelling against the party. The MLAs disowned Abhishek Banerjee, but pleaded with Mamata to be their adviser. The rebels were led by expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee, who was appointed as the Leader of Opposition.

Following this, TMC MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the party and their Rajya Sabha memberships this week. In Lok Sabha too, another split faction of sorts emerged, with Kakoli Ghosh saying she has the backing of 19 MPs and is willing to extend support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA with them.