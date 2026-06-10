TMC crisis LIVE: Sushmita Dev's Rajya Sabha, party exit adds to back-to-back jolts for Mamata Banerjee
TMC crisis LIVE updates: TMC faces mounting turmoil as Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev quits the party days after Sukhendu Sekhar Ray's exit. The crisis deepens with MLA and MP rebellions, a forged-signature probe, leadership challenges, and fresh defections amid growing pressure on Mamata Banerjee.
- 1 Mins agoTMC's Abhishek Banerjee meets Rahul Gandhi
- 3 Mins agoTMC's twin rebellions leave Mamata Banerjee isolated
- 4 Mins agoSukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from TMC citing ‘anarchial rule’
- 6 Mins ago‘Nothing opportunistic in politics,’ says Sushmita Dev
- 27 Mins agoIs Sushmita Dev joining the BJP?
TMC crisis live updates: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's struggle to stabilise her Trinamool Congress (TMC) and keep it intact seems to be not ending anytime soon with a fresh resignation in the Rajya Sabha - second this week - coming as the latest setback. Sushmita Dev resigned from Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and said she has left the TMC. This is the second major exit this week....Read More
“I have left Trinamool Congress,” Dev told reporters. “What prompted me to leave the party is a long story, and I don't think that in politics everything should be revealed. It's just that I don't want to be in a situation where I am in two boats at the same time. The kind of upbringing I have had, I can't stay in one party and serve the other.” She added, “I will not comment on Mamata Didi. That's for sure.”
She later met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi. “I met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma because I want to pursue politics in Assam,” she said, speaking to media persons.
Dev, former president of the All India Mahila Congress, joined TMC in 2021 after leaving Congress following her 2019 Lok Sabha defeat. Her exit comes shortly after veteran MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray also resigned, alleging “unbridled corruption” and “anarchical rule," in the party.
TMC crisis live updates
- The TMC faces its most serious internal crisis yet after losing the state to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent assembly polls. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to review post-opposition alliance strategy and discuss the political situation after a wave of TMC defections following the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal elections.
- Tensions rose last week when Ritabrata Banerjee and 58 MLAs broke away to claim the Leader of Opposition post. They were recognised by the Speaker as the main opposition bloc and accused the leadership of authoritarian rule, also challenging Abhishek Banerjee’s role.
- The West Bengal CID is investigating allegations of forged signatures of TMC MLAs on documents submitted to the Assembly Speaker regarding the appointment of Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition. The case began after rebel MLAs accused party leaders of fabricating signatures and led to an FIR for cheating, forgery, and conspiracy. The CID, which took over the probe and formed an SIT, has questioned several MLAs, some of whom reportedly denied the signatures were genuine. As part of the investigation, the CID also visited Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence on Tuesday and also sought documents linked to Abhishek Banerjee.
- Another TMC faction emerged - With MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar offering support to the NDA, claiming she has backing of 19 other MPs. A meeting of 14 TMC MPs took place in Delhi on Monday at Bhupender Yadav’s residence and Shatabdi Roy’s house.
- Amid MPs and MLAs breaking rank, Firhad Hakim and Krishna Chakraborty resigned from their mayoral positions in Kolkata and Bidhannagar, respectively.
- TMC leader Jahangir Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border in connection with an extortion case under investigation.
TMC crisis LIVE: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee meets Rahul Gandhi
TMC crisis LIVE: Abhishek Banerjee met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday as the Trinamool Congress grapples with an escalating internal crisis, as per ANI. The meeting follows Mamata Banerjee's discussion with Sonia Gandhi a day earlier.
TMC crisis LIVE: TMC's twin rebellions leave Mamata Banerjee isolated
TMC crisis LIVE: The crisis within Trinamool Congress has exposed a major contradiction: while a rebel bloc of 58 MLAs led by Ritabrata Banerjee has positioned itself as a "constructive opposition" to the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly, a separate group of around 20 Lok Sabha MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has moved closer to the BJP-led NDA at the national level. The twin rebellions have left Mamata Banerjee increasingly isolated within her own party.
TMC crisis LIVE: Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from TMC citing ‘anarchial rule’
TMC crisis LIVE: Sukhendu Sekhar Ray earier resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress. He blamed the party's Assembly election defeat on what he described as "15-year anarchical rule" under Mamata Banerjee. His exit adds to the mounting crisis within the TMC, coming amid reports of a possible split and a rebellion by around 20 Lok Sabha MPs.
TMC crisis LIVE: ‘Nothing opportunistic in politics,’ says Sushmita Dev
TMC crisis LIVE: Sushmita Dev rejected allegations of opportunism, saying, "BJP and Congress are national parties, but currently, I am not in any party. How can I decide which party I will go to? It will be the decision of the parties." She added, "Today, if you are commenting on someone, you might be in the same situation later. There is nothing as opportunistic in politics." Dev was previously with Congress before joining TMC in 2021. Her father, Santosh Mohan Dev, was a Union Minister in the UPA-I government. (ANI)
TMC crisis LIVE: Is Sushmita Dev joining the BJP?
TMC crisis LIVE: Sushmita Dev, after quitting the TMC, was asked if she would join the BJP. She said, “When I take a decision I will let you know,” PTI reported.
“It’s my individual decision, what kind of politics I want to do and who should be my leader. I have my reasons and that’s why I have taken my decision,” she added. Dev also said her resignation was due to personal and political reasons, and added, “everyone has the right to change their mind, and to decide what kind of politics they want to do.”