TMC's Sushmita Dev resigns as Rajya Sabha MP in second jolt to Mamata, then meets Assam CM Sarma

Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned as Rajya Sabha MP, second such jolt for the Mamata Banerjee-led party this week after the resignation of veteran TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray from the membership of the Upper House. TMC leader Sushmita Dev at the Parliament House premises (ANI/File)

Ray resigned as Rajya Sabha MP alleging “unbridled corruption” and “anarchical rule” of the party.

Sushmita Dev is the former president of All India Mahila Congress and lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election to BJP candidate Rajdeep Roy, which led her to resign from the Congress party and her entry to the TMC in 2021.

She also serves as the national spokesperson of TMC.

After Sushmita Dev's resignation, pictures from her meeting with Assam chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi surfaced.