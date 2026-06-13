Internet outraged by comedian Madhur Virli's joke on rape cases amid Pranit More biryani row, demands strict action

In the clip, he was seen commenting on rape cases. He made comments on what would happen in a scenario where out of 10 rape cases, one case involves murder after rape. Madhur went on to comment on what the perpetrator must be thinking before thinking of murdering the victim.

Amid backlash for this, the internet has now found a video from stand-up comedian Madhur Virli's 2024 show 'Love & Latex'. A user uploaded the video on Instagram and wrote, “Please stop this nonsense, disgusting things in the name of comedy.”

Comedian Pranit More , who rose to prominence after finishing as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss Season 19, sparked immense backlash in the last few days. It all began when a 23-year-old audience member from his show, Himanshu Jangra, said he went on a date with a woman and paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. (Also read: Amid Pranit More biryani row, another video of female doctor joking about male corpse's private body parts surfaces )

A user reacted to the video and commented, "After Pranit, now MADHUR VIRLI, such an insensitive comment against rape victims. People are speaking anything BS in the name of dank comedy. Strict action needed." Another user on X tagged the National Commission for Women and urged authorities to take action.

“Where are people heading these days? How can someone be so insensitive and pathetic? Maybe a man may not fully understand the fear pain and trauma of being r*p*d or molested but not to this extent I just can't understand how any HUMAN say such things," read a comment. “These folks are spewing just about anything in the name of comedy,” said another user. “Most disgusting thoughts..... It's not even comedy,” said a second user.

Amid the backlash, Madhur has deactivated his Instagram account.