Himanshu Jangra regrets going to Pranit More's show, says he ‘improvised’ his dating story: ‘Maine galat words use kiye’

He went on to say that his uncle found out about the controversy a week ago and called him to ask about it. He told his uncle not to tell anyone and that this will be forgotten after a few days. But the trolls never stopped, and it reached his neighbourhood, where people came to his house and told his parents that their child was making such inappropriate comments.

The video started with Vivek asking 'How's everything going with his family.' Himanshu said, “Sir, abhi dekha jaaye toh meri condition bahut worse hain. Pichle do hafton se bahut zyada troll ho raha hoon Instagram pe. Ek hafte tak toh ghar pe kisi ko pata nahi tha. Mere home town mein kisi ko nahi pata tha (It is a worst situation for me. I am being trolled on Instagram for the last two weeks. For a week no one at home knew about it, not even in my hometown).”

Himanshu Jangra was fired from his job over objectionable remarks that he made during comedian Pranit More’s standup show. He used to work as a web developer at Gurgaon-based Starvik Design. On Saturday, the Instagram account of Starvik Design posted a new video where Vivek Vishwakarma, founder of Starvik Design, was seen interacting with Himanshu to explain his side of the story.

Over the last few days, the ₹370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More's show has sparked a massive backlash on social media. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. He later apologised and deleted his social media accounts. Meanwhile, Pranit also apologised and said ‘comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views’.

‘Regret feel hota hain ki kyu gaya tha uss show mein’ Himanshu added, “Gharwaalon ne mujhe ghar bula liya aur pucha ki kya ho raha hain. Maine bhi kaha ki galti ho gayi hain mujhse toh unhone daanta, samjhaya. Yahan tak phir bhi theek tha but jab unko pata laga ki mere ko job se nikaal diya gaya hain toh woh bahut tensed ho gaye. Ab ghar waalon ko dekhta hoon toh bahut zyada regret feel hota hain ki kyun gaya tha uss show mein (My parents called me back and asked about it. I accepted my mistake and they scolded me and it was okay even till this point. But then they came to know that I was fired and they became very tensed. Now when I see them I am filled with regret for going on the show)."

When asked about the remarks made on the show, Himanshu added that he had seen the episodes of Pranit's show and, since it was his first time in Gurgaon, he decided to attend it in person.

“Maine joh waha pe story batayi, usmein joh ladki ki baat kar raha hoon main… ha maine ek ladki ko date kiya tha… but sir joh maine waha pe bataya woh totally true nahi tha. Woh ek improvise karke story batayi thi maine wahan par. Kyunki mere se pehle joh log wahan pe stories bata rahe the wahan bhi kaafi aise type ki stories batayi thi. Woh pata nahi ki ab meri kismat kharab thi ki logon ne trigger kiya. Main maanta hoon ki maine kuch galat words use kiye the. Main iss ke liye sorry maangna chahunga. Woh maine joh bataya tha woh sirf ek entertainment way me bataya tha. Mera koi bhi aisa intention ya mentality nahi hain (The story I spoke about, yes, I dated a girl for a while, but what I said there was not totally true. I improvised bits of it, seeing how the others were sharing their stories. I guess it was my bad luck but I accept that my words were not right and I would like to say sorry for that. I do not have such mentality or intention),” he added.

Himanshu said that he has always maintained good working relationships with the female colleagues. He said that he regrets saying those words on the show.

The caption of the post read, "We believe that every situation deserves context, conversation, and clarity. As requested by many members of our community, we invited Himanshu Jangra to share his perspective and address the questions surrounding the ongoing discussion. This conversation does not represent an endorsement of any statement, action, or viewpoint. It is simply an opportunity to hear directly from the individual involved. We encourage everyone to watch with an open mind, remain respectful, and avoid harassment of any individual."

What did Himanshu say on the show? During the show, Himanshu said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a ‘return’ on his investment. He recalled that after eating the biryani, the woman requested to be dropped home. “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga (I spent ₹370, so I have to get something back),” Jangra told Pranit More while sitting in the audience.

The Gurgaon-based man went on to describe how he debated taking the girl back to his room, and eventually insisted that she accompany him to a ‘dark’ park. The woman repeatedly expressed reluctance but eventually went to the park with Jangra, who spoke about waiting for nightfall.