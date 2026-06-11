'Pranit More ke bhi shows band hone chahiye': Rashami Desai slams comedian and Himanshu Jangra for ₹370 Biryani remark

She added, “The fraternity will get troll for unnecessarily, this is really bad for real artist. This is really bad for real artist. And this boy has lost his job. Also Pranit ke bhi shows band hone chahiye. #Shame on Pranit. Shame on Gurgaon Boy.”

Actor Rashami Desai is the latest to join the list of celebrities who have spoken out on the controversy. The actor slammed Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra, and posted a reel shared by Praful Garg on her Instagram Stories. In the caption, she wrote, “Praful bhai, this is not a Comedy. It is a normal talking conversation and it has no content. They start communicating when they don't have content or creativity. Pranit is not an artist. He's also not a comedian.”

The ₹370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More 's show has sparked a massive backlash on social media. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. Pranit laughed and gave him the platform to speak on the show. Himanshu later apologised and deleted his social media accounts. Meanwhile, Pranit also apologised and said ‘comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views’.

Meanwhile, Pranit More has deactivated his Instagram account, days after backlash erupted on social media. From Kusha Kapila to Elvish Yadav, the comedian faced flak for laughing along with Himanshu.

What Himanshu said on Pranit's show? Himanshu said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. He recalled that after eating the biryani, the woman requested to be dropped home. “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga (I spent ₹370, so I have to get something back),” Jangra told Pranit More while sitting in the audience.

The Gurgaon-based man went on to describe how he debated taking the girl back to his room, and eventually insisted that she accompany him to a “dark” park. The woman repeatedly expressed reluctance but eventually went to the park with Jangra, who spoke about waiting for nightfall.

In his statement after the backlash, Pranit wrote, "I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part."

"I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning," he concluded.

Himanshu Jangra was working at Starvik Design. After the row intensified, founder Vivek Vishwakarma took to Instagram to share that the company has terminated him.