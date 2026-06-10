‘We aren't angry enough’: Ayesha Khan joins outrage over ₹370 biryani controversy, slams Pranit More’s conduct

She added, "You went on a date, spent 370 rupees and you thought you had rights on the woman's body? Where are we headed? What's wrong?"

Recently, Ayesha Khan took to Instagram to slam both of them. She especially called out Pranit for laughing at Himanshu's problematic remark. Expressing disgust over the incident, she wrote, "The way every man in the room is laughing is scary to even watch, the way the host is laughing, the fact that iss reel ke post hone ke pehle is pe thought diya gaya hai aur phir bhi post hui hai is scary, we are not angry enough for what has happened."

Comedian Pranit More is facing constant backlash on social media after a video from his Gurugram show, featuring an audience member — 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra — making a problematic comment about a woman he had gone on a date with, spread like wildfire online. While Himanshu is being called out for his distasteful remarks about consent, Pranit is being slammed for laughing at the comment and even promoting it on social media.

What is the ₹ 370 biryani controversy? At Pranit's Gurugram show, Himanshu, who was sitting in the audience, shared an anecdote about how he went on a date expecting physical intimacy from a woman. He spoke about spending money on her meal — a ₹370 biryani — and expecting physical intimacy in return. He said, “Maine kaha ki ₹370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi.”

His comment was met with roaring laughter from several men in the room, including Pranit, who later shared the video on social media.

Many have called out both Himanshu and Pranit. The comedian is facing backlash for promoting what many have described as misogynistic behaviour, calling it "Peak Gurgaon Content" during the show, and for amplifying it through his social media platform.

Pranit deactivates Instagram account Following the controversy, Pranit deactivated his Instagram account and also issued a statement. It read, "I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part."

"I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning," he concluded.