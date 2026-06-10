Elvish Yadav slams Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra over ₹370 biryani joke controversy: ‘Laga consent ka MRP hota hai’

Slamming both Himanshu and Pranit, Elvish wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “ ₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di: Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai. Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai. Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe🥹 (The ₹370 biryani exposed two things: one man believed consent had a price tag, and another comedian believed every uncomfortable silence could be saved with a laughter track.).”

The ₹370 biryani controversy involving comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra has sparked widespread debate online. YouTuber Elvish Yadav has now joined the debate and slammed Pranit not just for allowing Himanshu to make the misogynistic remark, but also for taking to social media to share and promote it.

What is the ₹ 370 biryani controversy? At his Gurugram show, Pranit invited audience member, Himanshu, to share an anecdote. During the interaction, Himanshu shared a personal experience about expecting physical intimacy from a woman after going on a date with her and spending money on her meal — a ₹370 biryani. He used phrases suggesting that he was looking for a return on his investment. He said, “Maine kaha ki ₹370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi.”

His comments were met with huge backlash on social media and sparked a debate about consent and the misogyny deeply rooted in our society. Meanwhile, Pranit was targeted for not only allowing Himanshu to make the misogynistic comment on a public platform, but also for laughing along with him and later sharing the clip on social media.

Pranit called out for his conduct Many have called out Pranit for not raising an objection to Himanshu's problematic comments during his comedy show. Kusha Kapila also took to Instagram to slam him. She shared a note on her Instagram Stories and said, “Urge women to call out disgusting comedy plenty. Please darna mat (Don't feel scared). Bakwaas kiya he toh drag karo badiya se (If they have spoken nonsense then feel free to drag it too). Uploading a clip like that is a choice. Choosing to crack certain jokes and hosting that on your channel is a choice. This, btw, is not comedy. This is content designed to get a reaction. I am so glad that so many women are calling it out.”

She went on to add, “Bahut achcha lag raha hai! Bahut mazza aa raha hai! Aaj main apne paiso se order karke biryani khaungi (I feel amazing, it feels great to see this. I will order biryani with my own money and eat it tonight).”

Pranit deletes Instagram account Pranit More has deactivated his Instagram account amid the massive backlash. He had also issued a statement following the controversy. Pranit wrote, "I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part."

"I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning," he concluded.