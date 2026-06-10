Once linked to Pranit More, Malti Chahar slams ₹370 biryani remark: ‘Why many women are hesitant about marriage’

She continued, “Yet, we continue to be objectified, and a woman's consent is apparently worth no more than a plate of biryani. After generations of fighting for equality, dignity, and respect, it's disheartening that we're still confronting the same underlying mindset.”

“ ₹370 biryani and Peddi… make you realize why many women are hesitant about marriage, why we value our independence, and why we choose to split the bill. Some women are even financially supporting men entirely,” Malti wrote.

She also addressed the growing backlash surrounding Peddi. Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana's sports action drama, Peddi, has faced criticism from a section of viewers over the hypersexualisation of the female lead, played by Janhvi Kapoor . The film stars Ram Charan as the male lead.

On Wednesday, Malti took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the ₹370 biryani remark controversy. Pranit's show has sparked outrage on social media. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment.

She is appalled that a woman's consent is “apparently worth no more than a plate of biryani”, adding that such attitudes reflect why many women feel apprehensive about marriage.

Actor Malti Chahar , who was linked with Pranit More during her stay in the Bigg Boss 19 house, is furious about the ₹370 biryani remark on the comedian's recent show, and took to social media to express her views.

In her note, Malti urged all mothers and future mothers to teach their sons to understand and respect the importance of consent. She also emphasised the importance of teaching men to treat women with respect.

“To all mothers and future mothers: please teach your sons to respect women and understand the importance of consent. And to the audience - it's easy to dismiss something as "just a joke" or "just a film," but media shapes culture, and women often face the real-life consequences of what gets normalized on screen,” she wrote.

Malti shared, “People make money by catering to the market, but as consumers, we also have a responsibility. Please be mindful of what you choose to support and encourage. Thank you.”

During her stint on Bigg Boss 19, Malti and Pranit initially grabbed attention for their close friendship. At one point, Malti had to step in and clarify that there was nothing brewing between her and Pranit. However, towards the end of the season, Pranit and Malti’s friendship turned sour.

Pranit More faces backlash Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra are facing backlash after a misogynistic joke made during a recent show sparked outrage. Although the sexist remark was made by Himanshu, Pranit has also been criticised for encouraging the moment and even rewarding it as part of the “comedy.”

In a video posted by Pranit showing him doing crowdwork during a show, Himanshu said he went on a date with a woman and paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a ‘return’ on his investment. Pranit, who laughed in the moment, and uploaded the video on social media, later apologised.

“I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on,” read a portion of Pranit’s statement. However, numerous celebrities and influencers have also been calling out the comedian and the man for the remark.

Meanwhile, Himanshu apologised after the backlash and deleted his social media accounts. Himanshu was working at Starvik Design. After the row intensified, founder Vivek Vishwakarma took to Instagram to share that the company has terminated him.