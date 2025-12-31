Malti Chahar says she was never in a relationship with Amaal Mallik, regrets helping him in Bigg Boss 19: 'Spare me now'

Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7, but it seems the contestants and the audience are still caught up in the drama. During the show, Malti Chahar had claimed that she knew Amaal Mallik from outside the house, which led fans to speculate that the two were dating. However, Malti has now dismissed the rumours with a strong statement. Malti Chahar says she was never dating Amaal Mallik.

Malti Chahar denies dating Amaal Mallik

On Tuesday, Malti took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a note addressing the dating speculation involving Amaal. She wrote, “Let’s clear this once and for all. Amaal and I had no relationship or any kind of ‘ship’. He asked for my number, and we met only once. We talked and shared some personal information. After that, we stayed in touch over the phone. That’s it! There was nothing else between us. On the show, when I said ‘bahar ki baat nahi karenge’, I meant that I would not share his personal information.”

She added, “It was disrespectful of Amaal to create a narrative on the show suggesting that I was trying to impress him and to make derogatory remarks about me, something I saw only after coming out of the BB house. Yes, he mentioned his mental health a few times, both before and during the show. I was empathetic and tried to help in the moment so he wouldn’t have more regrets later. Now, I’m the one regretting it. That’s all. Spare me now. Please don’t associate my name with his. Thanks.”

Malti Chahar and Amaal Mallik’s dating rumours

Malti entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wildcard contestant and quickly gravitated towards Amaal Mallik’s group. During her stint, Malti revealed that she knew Amaal from outside the house, while Amaal maintained that they had only met once at a party. In one episode, Malti claimed that Amaal had messaged her “hey gorgeous” on WhatsApp, which upset him. These moments fuelled speculation among fans that Malti was Amaal’s “secret girlfriend”.

Bigg Boss 19 winner

Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7, with Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner. The actor beat Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal to lift the trophy on Salman Khan’s show. Along with the trophy, Gaurav also won prize money of ₹50 lakh, and Salman even promised to work with him in the future.