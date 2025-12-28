Amaal Mallik reacts after brother Armaan Malik asks fans not to pit them against each other: ‘We're divided by nothing'

Music composer Amaal Mallik has reacted after his younger brother-singer Armaan Malik requested fans not to "pit" them. against each other. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Amaal penned an emotional note saying that they are "divided by nothing", and called Armaan Malik his "everything." Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik spoke about each other.

Armaan Malik has a request for fans

It all started when Armaan made a request to his fans. He wrote, "I genuinely don’t understand why a section of the fandom keeps trying to pit me and Amaal against each other. Our paths are different, but our joy has always come from seeing each other grow and succeed. Please end the comparisons."

"We’re bigger than that. There’s too much exciting music and momentum coming in the new year to waste energy on this. Let’s stand united, move forward together, and let the music do all the talking, peace & love x," he had added.

Amaal Mallik reacts to his younger brother Armaan's tweet

Reacting to it, Amaal wrote, "Please bhai log let’s not do this. We are united by blood, divided by nothing. My brother is my pride, my baby, my everything, hurting or disrespecting him in any way is equal to hurting me. Just spread love & let’s be a bigger, happier fan family from here on. Dil se request hai (Requesting from my heart) (red heart and folded hands emojis)."

What fans have to say to them

Reacting to their tweets, a fan said, "Hi @AmaalMallik, please understand that there’s a Bigg Boss-like situation on social media, largely driven by jealousy of your success and an agenda against you, with the intent to mislead you and create divisions within the fanbase." A person wrote, "We love both Amaal and Armaan. It was an appreciation post for you, Amaal. Some fans misinterpreted it as a comparison."

A tweet read, "And both of you are our baby and pride, and we look up to you guys and love you both dil se. You have no idea what's been said in dm's about Armaan, and we will let it slide, but yeah, Amaal, there are fans who will say they love you, but they disrespect your family on the side."

About Amaal, Armaan's career

Amaal made his debut as a music composer with the Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho and also made a name for himself by scoring music for films such as Khoobsurat, Roy, Kapoor & Sons and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. His brother Armaan has sung several songs composed by Amaal, including Naina, Buddhu Sa Mann and Jab Tak.

Armaan's musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years. He eventually rose to fame with the song Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta.