Bigg Boss fame Malti Chahar says parents used to hit her after arguments; had a strained relationship: 'Had no freedom

Actor Malti Chahar, who was recently seen in the Bigg Boss 19 house, recently opened up about her troubled childhood, revealing that her parents frequently fought with each other and would often take out their anger on her, even hitting her after their arguments. Malti is sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar.

Malti looks back at turbulent childhood

Malti recently joined Siddharth Kannan for an interview for his YouTube channel where she looked back at her parents’ strained relationship and how it impacted her as a kid. She revealed that one of the most difficult phases of her life was when her father cut off contact with her until she finished her Class 12 education.

Malti said, “There was a lot of tension between my parents. They fought constantly, and being the elder sibling, I had to witness all of it. My brother had started playing cricket, which kept him away from these fights… I had told my father that I wanted to participate in the Miss India beauty pageant and pursue a career in the entertainment industry. However, he wanted me to become an IPS officer. He believed that by keeping me away from these ambitions, I would focus on my studies. I was forced to keep short hair until the 11th grade and was given no freedom. It affected me deeply.”

She added, “We lived in a 1BHK house, where do you go when your parents are fighting? Many times, my mother would hit me after arguing with my father, and at times, my father did the same. They never realised the impact it had on me. They had compatibility issues and have been living separately for the past 13 years.”

Malti gets into spotlight

Malti is sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar. She got into the spotlight when she entered the recently concluded Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard entry. She mostly made headlines for her strong opinions and fights during her stint in the show. Malti was evicted during the finale week of Bigg Boss 19. The reality show ended on December 7.