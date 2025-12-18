Bigg Boss 19's Malti Chahar opens up on casting couch encounters: 'Even a father figure tried to kiss me'

Malti Chahar, who was recently seen on Bigg Boss 19, has opened up about facing uncomfortable and unsettling experiences during the early phase of her acting career, shedding light on the subtle ways casting couch culture operates in the entertainment industry. Malti Chahar emphasised the importance of setting boundaries and self-respect, recounting incidents involving inappropriate advances and the need for self-belief and family support.

Malti Chahar opens about terrbile casting couch experiences

In a podcast conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Malti discussed her experiences with indirect advances from industry insiders and explained why drawing clear boundaries became essential for her survival and self-respect in the profession. She clarified that casting directors were never part of the problem, but recalled an instance involving a filmmaker who crossed professional limits. “They never say things directly. It’s always hinted,” she said, describing how such situations are often masked as casual or unspoken expectations.

Recounting one experience, Malti said that after attending a narration session with a well-known South Indian producer, she was later sent his hotel room number. She chose not to respond and deliberately avoided the meeting. When the producer later implied that she should understand how the industry functions, she said she pretended not to grasp the suggestion. “We never met after that,” she added.

The actor also recalled another incident that deeply disturbed her. What began as a seemingly innocent side hug during a farewell at a meeting turned into an unsolicited attempt to kiss her. Calling the moment shocking and inappropriate, Malti said she immediately stopped the person and severed all ties. The incident affected her further because she had looked up to the individual as a father figure. “That taught me never to put anyone on a pedestal,” she said, adding that she confronted him before walking away permanently.

Malti talks about how she managed casting couch incidents

Speaking about how she protects herself in such situations, Malti noted that one’s conduct often sends a message. She explained that discipline, clarity in communication and body language play a key role, though she acknowledged that standing firm can sometimes come at the cost of lost opportunities.

Emphasising self-belief and family support, Malti said women must recognise their agency. She added that one can’t control how others behave, but one doesn’t have to submit if you’re strong, she said, crediting her upbringing for giving her the courage to stand her ground.

Malti Chahar, who entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard entry, was evicted during the finale week of Bigg Boss 19