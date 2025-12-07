Bigg Boss 19 grand finale: Salman Khan says ‘mic cheeno’ after Malti Chahar irritates him, teases her about Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 has finally reached its conclusion, and the last episode is nothing short of a star-studded spectacle. From electrifying performances to Salman Khan’s signature wit, the finale is keeping viewers thoroughly entertained. During the episode, Salman roasted Malti Chahar and firmly shut her down when she refused to answer whom she would replace in the top five. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Amaal Malik evicted, Tanya and Pranit to go next? Salman Khan bashes Baseer Ali) Salman Khan roasts Malti Chahar during Bigg Boss 19 grand finale.

Salman Khan gets irrirtated by Malti Chahar

When Salman asked the former contestants who they believed deserved a spot in the top five instead of the existing finalists, Malti replied, “I never think like this…” Before she could continue, Salman, clearly fed up, quipped, “Mic cheeno (snatch the mic),” leaving everyone in splits. Later, many contestants, including Zeishaan Quadri and Kunickaa Sadanand, said Gaurav did not deserve to be in the top five and that they should have been there in his place.

He also teased Malti about Pranit More, joking, “Once Pranit is out of the house, you both should go on a coffee date and order a latte coffee,” referring to their last altercation where Pranit playfully kicked her, she took offence, and she refused to hug him before leaving the house after her eviction.

As the finale progressed, Amaal Mallik was evicted in fifth place, leaving Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More and Farrhana Bhatt as the top four contestants still vying for the shiny Bigg Boss 19 trophy. Amaal was eliminated due to a lack of votes. Along with the ex-contestants, the families of the top five finalists also arrived on the show to cheer them on.

About Bigg Boss 19

The season began with the unique theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar (Housemates’ Government), where all decision-making power was handed to the housemates while Bigg Boss stepped back from interventions. Sixteen contestants entered the house in August, and after weeks of drama, alliances and conflict, the remaining contestants have finally chosen their favourites. Tonight, Salman Khan will announce the winner. The grand finale is currently streaming live on JioHotstar and airing on Colours TV.