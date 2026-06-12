Mallika Dua lashes out at Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra over ₹370 biryani row: 'Galiyan rukni nahi chahiye'

Comedian and actor Mallika Dua has lashed out at comedian Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra after the ₹370 biryani row. Mallika also addressed the KEM doctor controversy and called the doctor "badtameez" for making an inappropriate comment about a male corpse’s private parts. Mallika Dua slams Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra over ₹370 biryani row.

Mallika Dua calls out Pranit, Himanshu Calling out Pranit, Mallika wrote, "Galiyan rukni nahi chahiye but lets be clear: Woh lodu, comedian/comic/artist NAHIN hai."

She also didn't hold back when it came to lashing out at Himanshu, an audience member from Pranit's show, for making a disrespectful comment against women. She wrote, "Us J**tu keede ke saath koi ladki date pe nahin gayi thi. Lets be honest. Yeh roz 5 baar auto ke liye reject hota hai. He is a filthy scoundrel even in his c grade made up story. Uss ju ki jeb mein 370 kya 30 rupay bhi nahin hain. Vasooli vaale uske peeche lage rehte hain im sure. He wasnt fired from his job because of your outrage. He was clearly a below average keeda even at work and was dispensable. He most definitely did not write that story in english."

Calling out the KEM doctor, she wrote, "Uss badtameez ladki mein doctor banne ki na kaabiliyat hai, na chaahat aur na tameez. Reality show casting teams must be salivating."

She ended her note by pointing out how crowd work is not comedy. She wrote, "Crowd work is NOT an art form, not comedy. Not in India at least. Its lazy bullshit indian men have started to use as content for engagement: It gives them a chance to hide their mediocirty and gives obscure idiots in the audience a chance to showcase theirs. Nothing will change. Tatti jaisi surat aur seerat vaale laundon ko famous aur ameer banaate rahenge hum sab. 370 ki briyaani, 6000 ki russian, do kaudi ki sharam."