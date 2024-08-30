Mallika Dua calls out Bake with Shivesh over his use of her catchphrase in his video

Mallika Dua took to Instagram to share a series of stories to voice her dissatisfaction over a video by “self-taught baker” Shivesh Bhatia. She called him out over his use of one of her catchphrases. The YouTuber used the comedian’s phrase while testing out some viral recipes. Mallika Dua shared multiple Instagram stories slamming Bake with Shivesh for using one of her catchphrases in his video. (Instagram/mallikadua, shivesh17)

“Malika Dua calling out Shivesh for a word/phrase,” a Reddit user wrote while sharing the posts that Dua shared on her Instagram stories. “If you're a creator and you use my catchphrases in your videos. I expect you not to use them firstly. Second I expect to be (sic) credited in the video and the description and the credits. It's non-negotiable. You cannot be so comfortable claiming jokes and mannerisms that aren't yours. This isn't as generic as a recipe,” the comedian wrote in one of the posts. The other posts show text conversations between her and Shivesh Bhatia.

About the phrase:

Shivesh, while testing out air fryer recipes, said Skyaaauz me (excuse me), very kyat (cute) - a catchphrase that the comedian is often heard saying.

Take a look at the Reddit post here:

The share, since being shared, has prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Reddit users say about this interaction?

“How petty can one be?!! Has she trademarked the ‘catchphrases’? If not, then anybody can use it, no? And he even gave her the credit, still being rude for no reason,” wrote a Reddit user.

Another added, “Four story rant is crazy.” A third joined, “It’s the stupidest idea. So many people have made careers imitating people and copying them, he is not even doing that. How will he give credit in the middle? People will remember you and say it themselves and that’s your achievement that the words remind them of you. Asking credit for this is just like off.”

A fourth commented, “This has got to be the wildest thing I've ever seen.”

Mallika Dua is an Indian comedian, actress, and writer who went viral with her videos, which portrayed how some people reacted while in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar. Later, she launched her own YouTube channel and collaborated with AIB, among other comedy companies. She also made her acting debut with a web series.

Shivesh Bhatia is a 28-year-old who claims he taught himself how to bake. Hailing from Delhi, he has also written four cookbooks. He not only shares videos on how to cook various dishes but also the best ways to decorate desserts.

What are your thoughts on Mallia Dua’s reaction to Bake with Shivesh using one of her catchphrases?