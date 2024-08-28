American man hilariously calls out Indian men for 'lecture mode'. Watch viral video

American resident John, who has been living in India for a while now, shared his opinion on Indian men. The video, in which he expresses how Indian men generally break out into giving lectures to others, has gone viral on social media. John’s video struck a chord with a few, and some others shared hilarious reactions to it. The American man ranted about how Indian men break into a lecture.

The video opens with John saying that Indian men easily go into lecture mode. He further shares how his one sentence can at times turn into a “30-minute lecture” from Indian men. He also posts that if they are not aware of a situation, they might still share their thoughts and views on it. For instance, John says that he has heard Indian men lecturing him on American culture, a place where he belongs. (Also Read: Fed-up shopkeeper puts hilarious sign to stop customers from debating which Lay’s to buy)

While sharing the video, John, in the caption of the post wrote, “Do you agree? Many times when I try to talk to Indian men it turns into a 30-minute lecture!”

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on August 19. Since being posted, it has garnered more than seven lakh views. The video also has close to 23,000 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here’s what people had to say about it:

An individual wrote, “Welcome to the world of women. We experience this on the daily! Mansplaining but hits worse when it's a brown dude."

Another Instagram user, Vin, said, "As someone who grew up in India, I can confirm this is accurate. They lecture you about random shit they know nothing about and get offended when you present them with facts!"

"As an Indian man, I agree. And now let me lecture you about lecturing," commented user Sabyasachi Biswas.

A fourth added, "I won't stereotype, but yeah, to an extent, it is true for many Indian men, esp the ones from the older generation."