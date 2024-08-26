Fed-up shopkeeper puts hilarious sign to stop customers from debating which Lay’s to buy

A shopkeeper, tired of customers loitering in front of his store, unable to decide which packet of chips to purchase, decided to take matters into his own hands. A Reddit post showcasing the shopkeeper's comical response has gone viral, eliciting laughter from internet users. The shopkeeper ingeniously erected a sign with a witty message directed at customers. Snapshot of the sign that the shopkeeper put out his store.

The message on the board that the shopkeeper put outside the chips stand read, “Dukan par khade hoke ‘konsa lays lu’ sochna mana hai. Kripya apne ghar se soch ke aaye- Sharma General Store (It is not allowed to stand outside the store and think which lays do you want. Think about it at home, and then come to the store).” (Also Read: Students enjoy ice-breaker dance at college, until a Raksha Bandhan twist. Viral video)

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 17,000 upvotes. The share also has numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual, talking about the different Lay's packets wrote, "Always confused between blue, light green and dark green."

Another Redditor shared, "That's how Indian shopkeepers traditionally treat their customers, especially in the lower and middle segments."

"I can confidently say that I've spent more time picking a lays flavour than I did picking my career," commented a third.

A fourth added, "Clever marketing technique, this forces you to choose between four flavours of lays rather than their entire competition."

Someone else said, "When I go out to buy I don't even plan on buying oily unhealthy potato chips which destroys full day workout in just one packet. They really have figured out hacks for our brain, displaying in all those shiny colorful packets stacked away from everything."