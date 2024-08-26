Students enjoy ice-breaker dance at college, until a Raksha Bandhan twist. Viral video

A dance performance by Uttaranchal University students during an "ice-breaking" activity has gone viral. An ice-breaking activity was organised in the college in which girls and boys had to dance together. Student's dance performance takes a surprising twist when a Raksha Bandhan song starts playing.(Screengrab/ Instagram @ Saniya Raithwan )

This viral video was posted by an Instagram user, Saniya Raithwan. At the start of the video, the boy and the girl are seen dancing together and suddenly a Raksha Bandhan song is played. As the Hindi lyrics start, the students start cheering and laughing, and as soon as the boy realises it's a Raksha Bandhan song celebrating sibling bond, he quickly exits the dance floor laughing.

According to the caption written on the post, the boy is a junior and the girl seen dancing with him is his senior.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Here's how people reacted to the viral video of the students:

One of the Instagram users, cosmoglitch, commented, “They were enjoying the dance until they realised”.

A second user, riyasoy, commented, “His expression drop was so funny”.

“The way he threw her hand,” user Mansi Rawat said in the comments section.

Another user, mevishalrathee, commented, “Bro, leave the country, start a new life, become a billionaire and an MMA fighter, you will have all the fame, power and money, then only this wound can heal now”.

The viral dance video bagged a whopping 33 million views and nearly 13 lakh ‘likes’ in just two days. Over 4,000 users commented on the viral clip.

Ice-breaking activities are arranged by the senior students in colleges to welcome a fresh batch of students, helping them feel comfortable and make friends.