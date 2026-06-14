Amid ₹370 biryani row, Kunal Kamra takes a dig at Pranit More's apology: ‘Comedians should stop hiding behind crowdwork’

The ₹370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More's show has sparked a massive backlash on social media. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said he went on a date with a woman and paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. Pranit laughed and gave him the platform to speak on the show.

What Pranit said in his apology In his apology video, Pranit had said, "Hello, toh baat yeh hai ki main yeh baat kaafi time se karni thi, lekin mera Instagram suspend ho gaya tha. Aap sabne mera crowdwork dekha hoga, jiske wajah se mujhe kaafi hate mil rahi hai. Aur mujhe lagta hai ki main shayad is hate main deserve bhi karta hoon. (Hello, so the thing is that I wanted to say this for a long time, but my Instagram got suspended. You all might have seen my crowd work, because of which I am receiving a lot of hate. And I feel that I probably deserve this hate)."

"Kyunki jab main us ladke ke saath crowd work kar raha tha, usne kaafi derogatory baatein boli aur sab log bhi us par hans rahe the. Mujhe lagta hai ki ye meri sabse badi galti thi. Main chahta toh usey wahin rok sakta tha, lekin maine use ek platform diya jisse cheezein itni escalate ho gayi. Jinko bhi is wajah se hurt hua hai, un sab se main maafi maangna chahta hoon. Jo bhi legal proceedings mere khilaaf chal rahi hain, unmein main authorities ke saath cooperate bhi kar raha hoon. Main aapse bas yahi request karta hoon ki mujhe ek aur chance diya jaye. Main behtar insaan ban kar dikhaunga (Because when I was doing crowd work with that guy, he made some derogatory remarks and everyone was laughing at them. I feel this was my biggest mistake. I could have stopped him there itself, but I gave him a platform which escalated the situation. I want to apologise to everyone who got hurt because of this. I am also cooperating with the authorities in any legal proceedings against me. I only request you all to give me one more chance. I will prove that I can become a better person)," he added.

Meanwhile, Himanshu Jangra was working at Starvik Design. After the row intensified, founder Vivek Vishwakarma took to Instagram to share that the company has terminated him.