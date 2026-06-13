Samyuktha Hegde slams Pranit More's apology over ₹370 biryani row, calling it shameful: ‘Your sorry means nothing!'

The actor slammed Pranit More's apology and posted in the comments section of the Instagram account of Pranit More. She wrote, “Pranit, stop reading a telepromt!! You didn’t get carried away or anything, that’s who you really are, the way you are rolling on the stage laughing like that is the best thing you have ever heard, shameful!! This is R@pe culture, and your mind and most minds in our country is conditioned to believe this is okay but it’s not. Your sorry means nothing!”

The ₹370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More 's show has sparked a massive backlash on social media. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. Pranit laughed and gave him the platform to speak on the show. On Saturday, he issued a second apology through a video statement and asked for a second chance to improve as a person. Actor Samyuktha Hegde is the latest to join the list of celebrities who have spoken out on the controversy.

She added, “The disgust that you are is pretty clear and in the open. Not just you and that guy but every human that was in the room was a problem. Comedy is funny when r@pe is not normalised. Don’t sell anything as comedy and expect people to react well to it. A county where 4 r@pes are reported every hour, this is not humour!”

What did Himanshu say on the show? During the show, Himanshu said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a ‘return’ on his investment. He recalled that after eating the biryani, the woman requested to be dropped home. “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga (I spent ₹370, so I have to get something back),” Jangra told Pranit More while sitting in the audience.

Pranit posted his second apology on Saturday. Addressing his followers directly, Pranit began the video by explaining that he had been wanting to speak out about the issue for quite some time. However, he noted that he was previously unable to do so because his Instagram account was temporarily suspended. He acknowledged it was a major mistake on his part, confessing that he failed to step in, stop Jangra, or speak out against the statement. “I gave him a platform, which caused things to escalate so much,” he said.