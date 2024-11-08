Bored of eating coconut chutney with your dosas? Try these unconventional pairings with your benne dosa this winter!

Actor Anushka Sharma was recently spotted with cricketer Virat Kohli on a dosa date at Benne Bombay, just a few days after his birthday — a popular brunch spot in Bandra, known for its delicious South Indian cuisine. Known for the most decadent yet light butter dosas in the bustling city of Mumbai, the snaking lines surrounding the restaurant cement the goodness of their food. If you've been wanting to try the joint out, or just want to understand the allure behind a good benne (butter) dosa, we've got your back with an easy recipe alongside some unconventional pairings that are sure to have your tastebuds dancing. Unconventional pairings for benne dosa

How to make a Davangere benne dosa

Ingredients: 1 cup idli/dosa rice or parboiled rice (200g), ¼ cup urad dal (50g), ¼ tsp methi seeds, 1.5 cups (50g) puffed rice (murmura or pori), 1 tbsp maida, ¼ tsp sugar, 3 to 3.5 cups water for soaking, ¾ cup water for grinding (or add as needed), ¼ tsp baking soda, salt to taste and oil and butter (white or yellow) as required for cooking.

In Benne Bombay's recipe, the rice and dals are a little different. In an interview with the Hindu, co-founder Akhil Iyer clarified, “In our dosas, we use IR8 dosa rice (a variety of rice), poha, fenugreek, and chana dal.” You can replace the ingredients accordingly to change the style of the dosa but they are cooked in the same way.

Benne dosa

Recipe: Rinse all the dry ingredients and soak with 3 to 3.5 cups water for 5–6 hours, including the puffed rice. Drain well, then grind with 1 tbsp maida and ¾ cup water to a smooth batter. Add ¼ tsp sugar, cover, and ferment for 8–9 hours. Before cooking, mix in ¼ tsp baking soda and salt to taste. Heat a cast iron tava or griddle, and spread oil using half an onion — do not skip this step! Once hot, reduce the flame, pour a ladle of batter, and spread it into a slightly thick dosa. Increase the heat to medium. Cook until tiny holes appear, then add butter on top and spread gently. Flip and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute, then fold. Serve hot with masala and coconut chutney, or stack in a roti basket to keep warm. Optionally, add some more butter on top before serving.

Elevate your benne with unconventional pairings

Now you can always enjoy the benne with a classic coconut or tomato chutney for a symphony of tastes that are sure to satisfy your deepest cravings. But sometimes it can be fun to mix things up with new flavour combinations — here are a few examples.

Baingan ki chutney

A flavourful Indian twist on the Middle Eastern baba ganoush, it’s this chutney is the perfect accompaniment to elevate your benne dosa to new, unforgettable flavour heights. This recipe is from Tingle Ur Tastebuds.

Baingan ki chutney(Lekhafoods)

Ingredients: 1 medium-sized onion (or 1 cup chopped), 2 medium-sized tomatoes, 2 to 3 medium brinjals (eggplants), ¼ tsp mustard seeds, 2 small green chillies, 1 tsp red chilli powder (adjust to taste), ¼ tsp tamarind paste (adjust to taste), a sprig of curry leaves, a generous amount of coriander leaves, and salt to taste.

Recipe: Heat oil in a pressure cooker, temper mustard seeds, and add onions, curry leaves, and green chillies. Sauté, then add brinjals and tomatoes. Add salt, red chilli powder, tamarind paste, and coriander leaves. Mix well, add water, and pressure cook for two whistles. Once cooked, mash and adjust the seasoning. Serve with idli, dosa, or any variety of dosa like ragi, wheat, or rava.

Coimbatore-style butter beans kurma

A comforting and hearty dish, this Butter Beans Kurma combines earthy butter beans with aromatic spices and a rich coconut milk base, creating a flavourful curry that perfectly complements the simple benne dosa. This recipe is also from Tingle Ur Tastebuds.

Coimbatore style butter beans kurma

Ingredients: 1 tsp mustard seeds, 1 medium-sized onion (chopped), 1 medium-sized tomato (chopped), 2 medium-sized potatoes (chopped), 2 cups fresh-cooked butter beans, 1 tsp tamarind paste (adjust to taste), 3 tbsp coriander powder, 1 cup coconut milk, salt to taste

To roast and grind: 2 onions (roughly chopped), 4 garlic cloves (roughly chopped), 2 dry red chillies, 2 tbsp cumin seeds, 1 tbsp pepper, 1 cup grated coconut.

Recipe: Pressure cook the butter beans with salt for 3 whistles, then set aside. In a pan, sauté onions and garlic in oil until golden. Add cumin, dry red chillies, pepper and grated coconut, then saute until fragrant. Cool and grind into a smooth paste.

Next, in a pressure cooker, heat oil, temper mustard seeds, add curry leaves and saute chopped onions. Add potatoes and cook for a few minutes, then add tomatoes and cook until soft. Stir in coriander powder and the ground paste, followed by butter beans and salt. Pressure cook for 1 whistle. After the pressure releases, add tamarind paste, bring to a boil, then stir in coconut milk. Cook for a few minutes, and serve with benne dosa.

Sagu masala

Sagu masala is a traditional Karnataka-style dish featuring a mixed vegetable sabzi made with a rich coconut paste and aromatic spices. This is another fantastic accompaniment to the decadent benne since the simple side dish is easy to make in big batches if you're hosting, and appeals to universal tastebuds. This recipe is by The Chef and Her Kitchen.

Sagu masala(The Chef and Her Kitchen)

Ingredients: 2 cups mixed vegetables (carrot, potato, beans, green peas, cauliflower, finely diced), 1 onion (roughly chopped), ½ tsp mustard seeds, 2 tbsp oil or ghee, salt to taste.

For grinding: 1 cinnamon stick, 4-5 cloves, 1-2 Marathi moggu aka Indian capers (optional), ½ cup fresh grated coconut, 1 tbsp khus khus (poppy seeds), 1 tbsp fried gram (dalia), 5-6 green chillies, a handful of chopped coriander leaves (optional), 1 tsp oil.

Recipe: Heat oil or ghee in a pan, temper mustard seeds, and add chopped onion. Sauté for a few minutes, then add diced vegetables and salt. Cook until vegetables are tender. In a separate pan, heat 1 tsp oil and sauté cinnamon, cloves, Marathi moggu (if using), green chillies, fried gram, khus khus, and grated coconut until fragrant. Allow the mixture to cool, then grind into a smooth paste with a little water.

Add the ground paste to the cooked vegetables, mix well, add water for desired consistency, and simmer for a few minutes. Adjust seasoning as needed. Serve either inside the benne or as a delicious accompaniment.

Choose your fighter this winter for a brunch that everyone will be talking about!