Reddit suggests what should you do if you are visiting Kolkata for the first time; from food to travel

As a first-timer in Kolkata, the city of joy, there’s much to see. Kolkata exudes an old-world charm, steeped in nostalgia, culture and good food. Redditor @shikhar95s asked on the subreddit r/Kolkata What are some things that a person visiting for the first time Kolkata must do? The responses were rich and covered all the must-try aspects of Kolkata, capturing the essence of the city. Victoria Memorial is one of the iconic landmark of Kolkata.(Shutterstock)

Food

Kolkata is the hub for foodies, from great street food to authentic Bengali dishes.

Redditor @rickysanchez_ shared their personal favourite places for non-vegetarian places:

Authentic Bengali food: 6 Ballygunge Place, Babu culture, Kasturi Restaurant, Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor

Kolkata Biryani (with Aloo/potato): Arsalan Park Circus, India Restaurant Khidirpore, Kareem's Park street / Saltlake, Shimla Biryani Ruby

Sweets: Any branch of Balaram Mallick Radharaman Mallick and Kamdhenu Sweets Outlet

Fried snacks: North Kolkata’s Allen's Kitchen, Mitra Cafe Shovabazaar

There is also a unanimous recommendation for Kolkata's famous puchka.

Travel

Kolkata has a timeless energy, so it’s only obvious to visit the iconic landmarks along with the underrated ones. Redditor @rickysanchez_ suggested, “For places to visit: I would start with Parkstreet, Victoria Memorial, Maidan, then towards Ganga (babughat). But since it's very hot out there, please take care and stay indoors as much as possible.” While redditor @Uday_shaw recommended an off-beat, underrated gem. “Visit Rabindra Sarovar lake at early morning or at evening. Location - 2min from Rabindra Sarovar metro station.....It is the hidden gem of Kolkata....Must try..!!!”

Word of caution

Kolkata can get really humid, leaving many first-timers shocked by the increased sweating. Many Redditors recommend avoiding the months of April to June to steer clear of the peak heat. Redditor @FragmentOfAbyss advised, “Carry 1 to 1.5 liters of water with you, and an umbrella. Make sure to keep tissues and handkerchiefs too. It’s quite hot and humid here currently, so avoid going out from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pack super breathable tees and loose pants in cotton or linen.”