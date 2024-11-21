Jet lagged after a long trip? Study explains what your body might be going through

Jet lag is one of the downsides of traveling long distances. While crossing multiple time zones has its perks of visiting new countries and exploring the other corners of the world, the disoriented and groggy feeling after traveling for too long can ruin the excitement (at least for some hours or days). Jet lags are often associated with long journeys and multiple time zone shifts. But sometimes, even the minor ones can make us feel off, albeit temporarily. (Pexels)

Fatigue and sleep disruption are the top-most irritations faced by people experiencing jet lag, But there's more to it. A recent study led by Jonathan Johnston, University of Surrey states that shifts in our daily routine can disorient the internal metabolism of the body.

Why jet lag happens?

The human body operates on a circadian rhythm, which regulates the sleeping patterns, hormonal production and even the overall metabolism. It is controlled by suprachiasmatic nucleus, a tiny area of the brain, which responds to environmental cues such as light and dark cycles to adjust the rhythm of the body accordingly.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 14 participants (8 men and 6 women) who were asked to shift their daily routine by five hours. The research team controlled their routine, including meal timing, light exposure and sleep schedules. Their metabolism, including the time required for the bodies to process food, changes in blood sugar and fat levels and energy burning was recorded.

The results demonstrated that even five hours of shift in a person's daily routine can affect them. Slow digestion, altered blood sugar levels and shift in metabolism were recorded. Participants also showed lesser efficiency in generating heat from the food consumed.

Jet lag can alter the metabolism of the body.(Unsplash)

Can the body adjust to new schedule?

However, their bodies adjusted to the new schedule within 48 to 72 hours, showing remarkable flexibility. This further explains how people adjust to new time zones within a few days. But the results showed the impact of frequent time shifts on health, and how it can affect the daily metabolism. While the body adjust to it, it may not be ideal to make it go through the ordeal repeatedly.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.