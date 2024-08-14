Kashmir: 84.2% experts recommend its wazwan cuisine. India’s best food destination.

Goa: 81.6% experts swear by its vibrant food culture and a plethora of culinary experiences ranging from local to exotic

Kolkata: 78.6% of experts believe that Bengali food tastes best in Bengal. This has made Kolkata the third most desirable place to visit for food in 2024, This long weekend, if you want to travel for food, pay heed to the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 crafted with insights from over 190 visionary thought leaders including celebrity chefs, influential bloggers, and dedicated nutritionists. A panel of experts have picked Kashmir, Goa and Kolkata (in order of ranking) as the most sought-after destinations for food enthusiasts in 2024. Kashmir, Goa and Kolkata are the best food destinations: Godrej Food Trends Report 2024. (Tauseef Mustafa / AFP)

The desire to get authentic, first-hand experience of the culinary culture and traditions behind popular cuisines of Japan, Vietnam, Turkey, Mexico and Sri Lanka will drive most international travel itineraries in 2024, according to the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 that has been curated by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina.

Kashmir & its Wazwan Cuisine:

In Kashmiri, weddings hosts traditionally serve a couple of feasts known as Kashmiri wazwan comprising seven to 12 courses served in big copper plates(File Photo)

Wazwan, a multi-course meal comprises from 7 to 36 dishes of mutton or beef, chicken, fruits, and vegetables; the most important meat products of wazwan include kabab, tabak maaz, aab gosh, rogan josh, nate-yakhni, rista, and goshtaba. The origin of wazwan dates back to the 14th century when the Mongol ruler Taimur invaded India in 1348 and borrows its name from wazas (‘skilled cooks’ in the local language). Dishes are served in large copper plates (called tramies) with rice; the meal follows a certain sequence with goshtaba being the last to be served.

Best places to eat Wazwan:

Ahdoos: 104 years old. Location: Residency Road, Srinagar.

JJ Foods: Location: Wazapora SR Gunj, near Mufti Manzil Srinagar

Mughal Darbar: Location: Residency Road, Srinagar

Chinar by Lalit: The LaLiT Grand Palace, Gupkar Road, Srinagar

Bandari Wazwan: Location: Lal Chowk

Goa: From Local to Exotic:

Goan sausages: Goa is famous for its spicy sausages also known as chouriço which is quintessentially Goan and the pride of its cuisine. (Instagram/@easyhostels)

Goa’s has so many eateries that it would take more than one lifetime to relish all. Here’s a quick must-dos.

Pataleo: August 15 is also the Feast of the Assumption of Virgin Mary. Do not miss the pataleo, a feast essential made with rice batter, fresh coconut & jaggery and steamed in turmeric leaves.

Pasteis de nata (Portuguese egg custard tarts): At Padaria Prazeres, a boulangerie and patisserie in Panjim.

Sandwiches & babkas: At Larder & Folk (Maia, Panjim)

Goan Food: At Kokni Kitchen (try their thali) Bombil, and Kokum Curry.

Fish Thali: At Ritz Classic (in Patto & Panjim Gymkhana Club)

Do not miss Cavatina by Chef Avinash Martin (Benaulim)

Jila Bakeries in village of Camorlin in Loutolim. Boasts of clients like Mrs Indira Grandi & Sachin Tendulkar

Bebinca: try freshly made bebinca. Also available in stores but does not taste as good.

Mr Baker: A 100-year old bakery in Panjim. Try their bebinca, guava cheese and croquettes.

Spend an evening in Tito’s: No trip to Goa is complete without an evening/night in Tito’s, the legendary bar.

Feni Tasting: At Fazenda Cazulo in Cansaulim

Nami - Izakaya & Sake Bar, Assagao: A Fine-dining Japanese eatery.

Grumps, Bardez: A bar and eatery offering Asian comfort food and inventive cocktails

Gun Powder: Menu is based on cuisine from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Britto’s: Known for seafood platter, the Britto's Special fried chicken, and the baked crabs.

Thalassa: An upscale Greek taverna.

Cafe Central: More than 100 years old, known for walnut cakes.

Geeta Bakery: For biscuits and namkeen. And chocolate cake.

Kolkata: Unique flavours of Bengali Cuisine:

Try out kasha mangsho and murgi kalia at Cafe Swiss at Swissotel Kolkata Neotia Vista, which has come up with an array of authentic Bengali cuisines. (Swissotel Kolkata Neotia Vista )

Bengali food is best had in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta). With a multitude of influences, the Bengali cuisine has been shaped by the region’s varied history and climate. Here are a few not to be missed food and eateries.