Kashmir, Goa and Kolkata are the best food destinations: Godrej Food Trends Report 2024
This long weekend, travel to the best 3 domestic food destinations i.e. Kashmir, Goa and Kolkata, according to Godrej Food Trends Report 2024
- Kashmir: 84.2% experts recommend its wazwan cuisine. India’s best food destination.
- Goa: 81.6% experts swear by its vibrant food culture and a plethora of culinary experiences ranging from local to exotic
- Kolkata: 78.6% of experts believe that Bengali food tastes best in Bengal. This has made Kolkata the third most desirable place to visit for food in 2024,
This long weekend, if you want to travel for food, pay heed to the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 crafted with insights from over 190 visionary thought leaders including celebrity chefs, influential bloggers, and dedicated nutritionists. A panel of experts have picked Kashmir, Goa and Kolkata (in order of ranking) as the most sought-after destinations for food enthusiasts in 2024.
The desire to get authentic, first-hand experience of the culinary culture and traditions behind popular cuisines of Japan, Vietnam, Turkey, Mexico and Sri Lanka will drive most international travel itineraries in 2024, according to the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 that has been curated by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina.
Kashmir & its Wazwan Cuisine:
Wazwan, a multi-course meal comprises from 7 to 36 dishes of mutton or beef, chicken, fruits, and vegetables; the most important meat products of wazwan include kabab, tabak maaz, aab gosh, rogan josh, nate-yakhni, rista, and goshtaba. The origin of wazwan dates back to the 14th century when the Mongol ruler Taimur invaded India in 1348 and borrows its name from wazas (‘skilled cooks’ in the local language). Dishes are served in large copper plates (called tramies) with rice; the meal follows a certain sequence with goshtaba being the last to be served.
Best places to eat Wazwan:
- Ahdoos: 104 years old. Location: Residency Road, Srinagar.
- JJ Foods: Location: Wazapora SR Gunj, near Mufti Manzil Srinagar
- Mughal Darbar: Location: Residency Road, Srinagar
- Chinar by Lalit: The LaLiT Grand Palace, Gupkar Road, Srinagar
- Bandari Wazwan: Location: Lal Chowk
Goa: From Local to Exotic:
Goa’s has so many eateries that it would take more than one lifetime to relish all. Here’s a quick must-dos.
- Pataleo: August 15 is also the Feast of the Assumption of Virgin Mary. Do not miss the pataleo, a feast essential made with rice batter, fresh coconut & jaggery and steamed in turmeric leaves.
- Pasteis de nata (Portuguese egg custard tarts): At Padaria Prazeres, a boulangerie and patisserie in Panjim.
- Sandwiches & babkas: At Larder & Folk (Maia, Panjim)
- Goan Food: At Kokni Kitchen (try their thali) Bombil, and Kokum Curry.
- Fish Thali: At Ritz Classic (in Patto & Panjim Gymkhana Club)
- Do not miss Cavatina by Chef Avinash Martin (Benaulim)
- Jila Bakeries in village of Camorlin in Loutolim. Boasts of clients like Mrs Indira Grandi & Sachin Tendulkar
- Bebinca: try freshly made bebinca. Also available in stores but does not taste as good.
- Mr Baker: A 100-year old bakery in Panjim. Try their bebinca, guava cheese and croquettes.
- Spend an evening in Tito’s: No trip to Goa is complete without an evening/night in Tito’s, the legendary bar.
- Feni Tasting: At Fazenda Cazulo in Cansaulim
- Nami - Izakaya & Sake Bar, Assagao: A Fine-dining Japanese eatery.
- Grumps, Bardez: A bar and eatery offering Asian comfort food and inventive cocktails
- Gun Powder: Menu is based on cuisine from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.
- Britto’s: Known for seafood platter, the Britto's Special fried chicken, and the baked crabs.
- Thalassa: An upscale Greek taverna.
- Cafe Central: More than 100 years old, known for walnut cakes.
- Geeta Bakery: For biscuits and namkeen. And chocolate cake.
Kolkata: Unique flavours of Bengali Cuisine:
Bengali food is best had in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta). With a multitude of influences, the Bengali cuisine has been shaped by the region’s varied history and climate. Here are a few not to be missed food and eateries.
- Macher Chop (fish cutlet): Often served with Muri (puffed rice). Malika in College Square is best for it.
- Jhalmuri: For Jhal (spicy) muri (puffed rice) served in a thonga (paper cone), go to Triangular Park. Also jhal muri vendor outside Standard Chartered Bank in Gariahat Market.
- Phucka (pani puri, golgappa): Found everywhere, best at Vivekanand Park.
- Kathi rolls: At Zaika (Park Street), Nizam’s and Badshah in New Market and Kusum's and Hot Kathi Roll in Park Street.
- Mughlai Parathas: At Anadi Cabin, Jawaharlal Nehru Road
- Luchi & Alu Dom: At Fairlie Place and Stock Exchange, BBD Bag.
- Samosas: Tiwari Brothers, Burra Bazaar.
- Pakoras: Go to Vardhaan Street, Camac Street and Russell Street for the best steaming hot bhajas (pakoras).
- Rosogulla: Balaram Mullick & Radharam Mullick, across Kolkata; Nani Lal Ghosh, Hatibagan; Kotal's Satyanarayan, Tollygunge; Suresh Mistanna Bhandar, Dhakuria; Chittaranjan Mistanna Bhandar, Shyambazar Street; Gokul Sweets, Lord Sinha Road.
- Kachoris: At Ganguram’s.
- Momos: At Rabindra Sadan Metro Exit
- Mishti Doi: At Balaram Mullick & Radharam Mullick, Bhawanipore
- Sweets: Chhanar Jilipi (literally, cottage cheese jalebi) is a Bengali variant of Jalebi. Similar in appearance, Jilipi is softer and thicker with a punch of fresh and sweet syrup. Try unique combinations such as Aam-papad and gur. Do not miss Nolen-gur sweets - Mishti-doi (sweet curd), Paaesh (variant of kheer) and Sandesh. Go to Makhan Lal Das & Sons (Notun bazar neighbourhood in North Kolkata) that has been serving delicious sweets since 1830.
- Flury’s: Favourites include rum balls, chocolate boats, strawberry cubes and chicken patties.
- Fire and Ice Pizzeria: The city’s oldest pizzeria.
- Kewpie’s Kitchen: Try the doi potol, dhokar dalna, chorchori, and jackfruit paturi.
- Koshe Kosha: Known for its mutton curry.
- Indian Coffee House: Adda of filmmakers, writers, intellectuals. Satyajit Ray and writer Sunil Gangopadhyay were regulars here.
- Peter Cat: Known for North Indian food.
- Nahum & Sons: A family-run Jewish bakery in New Market famous for savoury crackers and biscuits, and Jewish Passover bread, challah, every Friday.
- Putiram: More than 150 years old, famous for its Bengali jolkhabar, a variety of sweets and savoury snacks.
- Mocambo: For Continental food.
- Sree Ramakrishna Lunch Home: South Indian dishes.
- Mitra Cafe: Famous for its signature diamond-cut fish fry (made from filets of Kolkata bhetki) and kabiraji cutlet (scalloped fish or meat in a filigreed mesh of whisked eggs)
- China Town: Tangra and Tiretti Bazaar are the two thriving Chinatowns where sidewalks are lined with makeshift tables serving pork dumplings, prawn Baos, and fish ball soup among other authentic Chinese cuisines. Eau Chew, one of the oldest Chinese restaurants, dating back to 1920, serves a unique ‘chimney soup’ kept on glowing charcoal along with steamed fish in soya sauce.
