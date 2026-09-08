Taylor Swift enjoys romantic date night with Travis Kelce in metallic dress at NYC’s popular North Indian restaurant

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most of their newlywed era. The couple stepped out for a romantic date night in New York City on Sunday, September 6, dining at popular Indian restaurant Ambassadors Clubhouse in Manhattan’s NoMad neighbourhood.

The couple, both 36, were spotted arriving at the restaurant together, with Kelce holding his wife close as they made their way inside. According to PEOPLE, the newlyweds dined with two men in the restaurant’s lower-ground main dining room and ordered a variety of classic dishes and beverages. (Also read: Travis Kelce says 'crazy' wedding to Taylor Swift was 'best night of my life' )

Taylor Swift stuns in metallic brown Swift dressed up for the evening in a metallic brown silk halter dress by Stella McCartney. The singer paired the figure-skimming number with a matching burgundy purse from the designer and bronze metallic shoes, keeping the overall look sleek and glamorous.

She accessorised with an Elizabeth Taylor opal ring and bracelet set, reportedly gifted to her by Kelce for Christmas last year. The jewellery added a vintage-inspired touch to her otherwise contemporary date-night look.