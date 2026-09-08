Taylor Swift enjoys romantic date night with Travis Kelce in metallic dress at NYC’s popular North Indian restaurant
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a romantic date night in New York, with the singer turning heads in a chic metallic dress at a popular Indian restaurant.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most of their newlywed era. The couple stepped out for a romantic date night in New York City on Sunday, September 6, dining at popular Indian restaurant Ambassadors Clubhouse in Manhattan’s NoMad neighbourhood.
The couple, both 36, were spotted arriving at the restaurant together, with Kelce holding his wife close as they made their way inside. According to PEOPLE, the newlyweds dined with two men in the restaurant’s lower-ground main dining room and ordered a variety of classic dishes and beverages. (Also read: Travis Kelce says 'crazy' wedding to Taylor Swift was 'best night of my life' )
Taylor Swift stuns in metallic brown
Swift dressed up for the evening in a metallic brown silk halter dress by Stella McCartney. The singer paired the figure-skimming number with a matching burgundy purse from the designer and bronze metallic shoes, keeping the overall look sleek and glamorous.
She accessorised with an Elizabeth Taylor opal ring and bracelet set, reportedly gifted to her by Kelce for Christmas last year. The jewellery added a vintage-inspired touch to her otherwise contemporary date-night look.
What Travis Kelce wore
Kelce opted for a more laid-back look, wearing a white silk striped button-up shirt with brown trousers and checkered Vans. He finished the outfit with delicate jewellery, balancing the relaxed separates with a polished touch.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was also seen keeping close to Swift as they walked from their SUV to the restaurant, with photos showing him helping shield her from photographers.
A newlywed date night in New York
The outing comes around two months after Swift and Kelce reportedly tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Their latest appearance marks another glimpse into their life together following their wedding.
For their Sunday night dinner, the couple chose Ambassadors Clubhouse New York, a Northern Indian restaurant inspired by the region’s grand “party mansions”. The restaurant’s menu features dishes including Beetroot Raj Kachori Chaat and Shahi Patiala Suckling Lamb Raan.
With Swift opting for a glamorous metallic look and Kelce embracing relaxed tailoring, the newlyweds brought their own contrasting styles to their latest New York date night.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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