Planning Onam feast? Chef shares 4 classic vegetarian Sadya recipes for you to try

At the heart of Onam festivities is the traditional Sadya, an elaborate spread that showcases Kerala's rich and diverse vegetarian cuisine. On the weekend, prepare a festive feast at home with these four classic recipes.

Chef Ravish Mishra of The Leela Palace Chennai shared classic vegetarian Sadya favourites that showcase the distinctive flavours of Kerala.

We first asked the chef which ingredients and flavours define a traditional Onam Sadya. He said, "Onam is celebrated through the abundance and diversity of Kerala's vegetarian Sadya. From the familiar comfort of Avial and Olan to the richly spiced Sambar and the distinctly regional Chakka Pradhaman, these dishes reflect Kerala's deep connection with coconut, seasonal produce, lentils, jaggery and traditional cooking techniques. Together, they offer a festive taste of Kerala that is both rooted in tradition and accessible to the contemporary home cook.”

Many of the ingredients are deeply rooted in Kerala's cuisine. The recipes use coconut, seasonal vegetables, lentils, and jaggery, allowing the spread to move from subtle and comforting flavours to spicy and indulgently sweet notes.

Chef Ravish then recommended four classic Sadya preparations. Avial has assorted vegetables with coconut and curd; olan provides mild flavours with the addition of coconut milk. Kerala-style sambar adds a tangy zing to the meal and chakka pradhaman ends the feast on a sweet note.