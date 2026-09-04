Priya Malik on bidding farewell to 'Ishq Hai': ‘Every beautiful chapter deserves a meaningful closure…’

‘Ishq Hai’ is not just another poetry show; it is a story that touched thousands of people and resonated so deeply that it eventually became a part of every listener’s own story. When asked why she chose to bring the show to an end, Priya Malik said that every beautiful chapter deserves a meaningful closure. “It is beautiful to end and give a beautiful full stop to a beautiful sentence. I felt that it was time that we say farewell to this show and start working on a new show. I think this needed a full closure from me,” she said.

Hailing from Dehradun, Priya Malik is an Indian actor, poet and storyteller, popularly known for her poetry and musical storytelling show Ishq Hai, which is set to come to an end in a few days. She is currently on a 21-city farewell India tour of her critically acclaimed show, ‘Ishq Hai: The Final Chapter.’ In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Priya Malik revealed why she chose to bring Ishq Hai to an end and opened up about love, healing and making poetry relevant in the age of reels.

For Malik, ‘Ishq Hai’ holds a very special place in her heart. “It starts with an idea of home and ends with the idea of finding a home right within and in someone else. It feels like a homecoming to me,” revealed Priya.

“This show has evolved a lot in the past three years and has shown me the power of love. When I started, it was a narration of my own journey, but eventually it became everyone else’s story,” expressed Malik. There can be nothing more beautiful to happen with art when it is no longer just the artist's art; it becomes the audience's art as well.

Why does poetry still matter in the age of 30-second reels? In a world driven by technology and quick 30-second videos, having the patience to listen and embrace a two-hour-long poem seems challenging. According to Priya,

“There is something I call the ‘gateway line’, which is the first few lines of a poem. I think that is so important in this day and age because you have to capture someone’s attention right away. You can call it the hook of a reel or give it different names, but I call it the gateway into the poem because that is what it is.”