India is more than cows and rubbish Polish woman living in India for 10 years says it is beyond what reels show
After 10 years in India, Dominika Patalas-Kalra highlights the nation's beauty while challenging popular stereotypes. Here's what she said.
The popular narrative when people from other countries visit India is that it is dirty, overly populated, and has littered streets. But, according to Dominika Patalas-Kalra, a Polish woman living in India, the country is more than what the popular narrative on Instagram Reels says.
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‘People show rubbish and cows because this ‘sells’ very fast…’
In an Instagram post shared on July 28, Dominika highlighted the many incredible aspects of India, including a reliable transportation system, stunning natural beauty, luxurious homes, and more.
“If you think India is just rubbish and cows on the streets, you are wrong. India can really shock you with comfortable and modern transport, new highways, amazing stadiums, beautiful nature, luxurious houses, big societies, modern metro with great connections, amazing attractions, great hotels, fabulous sunsets even in the middle of the city, and colourful festivals almost every week,” she said in the clip.
According to her, most of the people who travel to India show rubbish and cows on the streets because this ‘sells’ very fast on social media and gets millions of views.
The best part about India is…
However, over the last 10 years of living and travelling in India, she has noticed so many amazing things in this country. Here are some of the things she highlighted in her post:
- Very comfortable and modern transport: According to Dominika, buses and trains in India are on par with, and sometimes even better than, those in many European countries. “With lots of space for my long legs,” she added.
- New highways: She noted that new highways are being constructed so quickly that they are reducing travel time between cities, adding that people can now travel from Delhi to a hill station in just 3 hours.
- Luxury hotels: “Most of the hotels have such a standard that you can feel like a king living in a palace,” Dominika pointed out, raving about the hotels in India.
- Beautiful nature: She also highlighted that India is such a big country with different landscapes, there are mountains, deserts, beaches, and many more that are worth exploring.
- Metro: For the metro system in India, she stated that she felt it is safe, modern, and on time, adding that it’s ‘very convenient to travel to work and just to explore the cities.’
- Amazing stadiums: “Have you ever seen any stadium with the view of the Himalayas? I’ve seen it in India,” Dominika said, adding, “This country has lots of things to offer, don’t just blindly follow the stereotypes.”
How did the internet react?
Dominika's desi followers were ecstatic over her review of the country, with some commenting, “Finally…someone with more than $2,” "Thank you, ma'am, for seeing the beautiful side of India," and, “So true, India is way more beautiful than the world thinks.”
Someone else commented, “Happy to see so many proud comments! Why can't we Indians digest admiration? Thank you for showing this side of happening India.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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