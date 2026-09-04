India is more than cows and rubbish Polish woman living in India for 10 years says it is beyond what reels show

The popular narrative when people from other countries visit India is that it is dirty, overly populated, and has littered streets. But, according to Dominika Patalas-Kalra, a Polish woman living in India, the country is more than what the popular narrative on Instagram Reels says.

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‘People show rubbish and cows because this ‘sells’ very fast…’ In an Instagram post shared on July 28, Dominika highlighted the many incredible aspects of India, including a reliable transportation system, stunning natural beauty, luxurious homes, and more.

“If you think India is just rubbish and cows on the streets, you are wrong. India can really shock you with comfortable and modern transport, new highways, amazing stadiums, beautiful nature, luxurious houses, big societies, modern metro with great connections, amazing attractions, great hotels, fabulous sunsets even in the middle of the city, and colourful festivals almost every week,” she said in the clip.

According to her, most of the people who travel to India show rubbish and cows on the streets because this ‘sells’ very fast on social media and gets millions of views.