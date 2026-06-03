Step inside chef Sanjeev Kapoor's luxurious home in Mumbai with stunning art, a wall dedicated to his Padma Shri

The celebrated chef gave a peek into his home life in the video. According to the video, he lives with his wife, mother, mother-in-law, daughter, and son-in-law. The house is a beautiful mixture of contemporary maximalism and understated minimalism, while prioritising comfort. Let's take a look inside:

You have always seen him in the kitchen whipping up dishes that have turned him into a household name, but this time, chef Sanjeev Kapoor decided to give his fans a behind-the-scenes look. On May 28, the Padma Shri awardee shared a video on his YouTube channel, giving a tour of his lavish home in Mumbai.

As one enters the house, they are welcomed into a spacious foyer, which serves as the anchor, leading not only to the dining area, living room, and kitchen, but also to a staircase that ascends to the upper floors, where the bedrooms are. The foyer gives a taste of the design ethos, with a massive crystal chandelier, a pebble section with plants, a quirky gold nature artwork, and a green armchair.

The details The living area is tastefully decorated, with a plush purple-and-cream sofa, a glass centre table set atop a cosy rug, and comfy cushions. The high ceilings, large French windows that open onto a spacious balcony, a mirrored tabletop, and ambient lighting add a luxurious feel to the space.

The highlight, however, is the artwork and a wall dedicated to highlighting the chef's incredible achievements, including the 2017 Padma Shri award. Though there are many art pieces in the living room, a textured wall, painted in a deep burgundy shade with gold accents, holds an eye-catching large frame featuring abstract art made with old kitchen utensils.

The foyer also leads to the dining area featuring a glass wooden table that seats eight people. For a chef who loves to cook, a large dining area is on point. This section of the house features wood and glass wall accents, a crystal chandelier, plush chairs, and a window seat for guests and family to relax and enjoy the views while dining.

The house includes rooms for each family member. In the home tour video, the chef gives a tour of his mother's room, his first daughter's room (who now lives in the US), his second daughter's and son-in-law's room, and his mother-in-law's room, all minimally decorated.