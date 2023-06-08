Home / India News / ‘Ye kaisa ishq hai?' : Smriti Irani jabs Rahul over ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ remark

‘Ye kaisa ishq hai?' : Smriti Irani jabs Rahul over ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ remark

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Jun 08, 2023 03:06 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi had mentioned ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ (shop of love) during Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Karnataka election results.

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ remark, which was mentioned during Bharat Jodo Yatra and after Karnataka election results.

“When you talk about 'Mohabbat', does that include the killing of Sikhs? When you talk about 'Mohabbat', does that include the kidnapping of women in Rajasthan? When you talk about 'Mohabbat', does that include denouncing the Hindu way of life? When you talk about 'Mohabbat', does it mean partnering with those who want to bring India to a standstill?” the minister said.

"When you talk about 'Mohabbat', does that 'Mohabbat' compel you to go seek outside intervention against your own democracy. Ye kaisa ishq hai jo desh se nahi apni political siyasat se hai?" she added.

Union minister, Smriti Irani said Rahul Gandhi's love is not for the country but for politics.(File photo)
Union minister, Smriti Irani said Rahul Gandhi's love is not for the country but for politics.(File photo)

Irani's attack on Gandhi, whom she defeated in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, comes day after Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda took potshots at the former Congress chief.

“On the one hand, he raises questions on the surgical strike, talks about dividing Hindu-Muslim, makes efforts to divide the society, and on the other hand, he says that he is running 'mohabbat ki dukan' (shop of love)...You are not running any 'mohabbat ki dukan'. You have opened 'nafrat ka mega shopping mall", Nadda said.

Rahul in US
Rahul Gandhi is currently in United States, wherein he is interacting with the Indian diaspora. He has been constantly attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP abroad.

Addressing a massive community event at Javits Centre, he said,"“Back home we have a problem, and I will tell you the problem. BJP and the RSS are incapable of looking at the future. They're incapable. Unse aap kuch bhi poocho, woh peeche ki aur dekhte hain (You ask anything they look into the past),” he said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
smriti irani rahul gandhi
smriti irani rahul gandhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out