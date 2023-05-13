Home / India News / Crony capitalism lost to people's power: Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka win

Crony capitalism lost to people's power: Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka win

ByPoulomi Ghosh
May 13, 2023 02:41 PM IST

"Karnataka mein nafrat ki bazaar bandh hui, mohabbat ki dukanein khuli," Rahul Gandhi said in his first response on Saturday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the Karnataka win as the victory of the people's strength over crony capitalism. Addressing the workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Karnataka and said hate lost to love and this will happen in all other states. The promises by the party will be fulfilled in the first Cabinet meeting of the new government."On one hand, there was the strength of crony capitalism and on the other, there was the power of the poor people. Strength lost to power," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi said the promises will be fulfilled in the first cabinet meeting of the new government.
“In the Karnataka fight, hatred or abuse were not Congress' weapons. We fought for the issues of the people,” Rahul Gandhi said. "Karnataka mein nafrat ki bazaar bandh hui, mohabbat ki dukanein khuli," Rahul Gandhi said in his first response on Saturday.

'Love triumphed' is Rahul Gandhi's first reaction to Karnataka mandate.
Karnataka votes BJP out and comes to Congress fold.
As the Congress is all set to wrest the southern state from the BJP, the victory is being credited to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. And as Rahul Gandhi referred to 'mohabbat ki dukan' in his first speech after the counting began at 8am, he also made a reference to the yatra which, as Congress said, was to spread love against hatred.

Both DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief, and former chief minister Siidaramaiah -- who steered the Congress campaigning to this resounding victory -- credited Rahul Gandhi. Siddaramaiah even said the Karnataka results should unite the opposition parties against the BJP and he hoped Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister in 2024.

As the results are being declared, Congress is set for a comfortable win in the southern state which will also mark BJP's exit from the southern part of India. The Congress has been winning or leading in 136 out of 224 assembly seats way above the magic number of 113.

The party will now have to do a balancing act and placate both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar -- the two top contenders for the CM post. Siddaramaiah, a formidable force in Karnataka, was the chief minister from 2013 to 2018.

karnataka election results rahul gandhi
