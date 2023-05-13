Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE: Congress snatches southern state from BJP

Karnataka Election results 2023 LIVE: The BJP has “not been able to make the mark”, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said conceding defeat as Congress was winning or leading in 136 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, comfortably over the magic number of 113. The BJP is ahead in 64, according to latest trends on the Election Commission website. The JD-S, which was hoping to be kingmaker, was leading in 20 seats.

“Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride,” Basavaraj Bommai said.

Exit polls had suggested that it will be a close race - one that will see the Congress emerge as the single-largest party but not with enough to cross the 113-seat mark.

Karnataka voted in a single phase and recorded a 73.19 per cent voter turnout, according to the state's chief electoral officer.