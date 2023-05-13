No way BJP will have courage: Omar Abdullah's prophecy for J&K after Karnataka

Reacting to the Karnataka election result 2023, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said now the BJP will not have the courage to allow an election in J&K any time soon. The Union Territory is scheduled to go to the polls in 2023 or next year first time after the former state was converted into a UT in 2019. Another J&K leader PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said the Karnataka results have shown a ray of hope. Omar Abdullah's tongue-in-cheek reaction to Karnataka assembly election results

"The BJP tried its best to communalise the situation as is their habit. They even brought Bajrangbali, religion, Hindu-Muslim to the discourse. The prime minister tried to take the discourse on religious lines. Despite that, people kept these issues on the sidelines and chose the issue of development on which the Congress ran its campaign," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said. Both Mufti and Omar Abdullah joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is being credited for the resounding victory of the party in Karnataka.

"It is good news because the general elections are to take place the next year," Mufti said. "I hope people across the country will also reject communal politics and vote for the country's development and prosperity," Mufti said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor congratulated the party workers in Karnataka and reminded them that it is not time for complacency. "Proud of my colleagues of@INCKarnataka for their outstanding work on the ground, responsiveness to local issues & commitment to resist the politics of polarisation. Now it’s time for celebration but not for complacency. We have the results we worked for; now we must deliver results for the people of Karnataka!" Tharoor tweeted.

Opposition leaders across the country hailed the Karnataka results as a decisive mandate against the BJP.

Basavaraj Bommai took full responsibility for BJP's defeat in the state and said there will be a detailed analysis of BJP's performance in every constituency once the results are out.

"I accept my loss in the assembly elections. I wholeheartedly thank @BJP4Chikmagalur Karyakartas and the people of Chikkamagaluru for their support to me all these years. I congratulate all the winning candidates and wish them the very best in the coming days," BJP's heavyweight candidate CT Ravi tweeted accepting defeat.

