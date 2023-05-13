'No Modi hai to mumkin hai': Sharad Pawar's big message after Karnataka result

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar gave a clarion call for the 2024 Lok Sabha election as the Congress is all set for a decisive win in the crucial Karnataka election. NCP too contested in Karnataka, but that was just an attempt, Sharad Pawar who was at the centre of the crisis in Maharashtra said. People have rejected 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', the veteran politician said applauding Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. "The picture is clear that the public is rejecting the structure where one person holds all the threads," Pawar said. Sharad Pawar's observation of Karnataka results has a message for the opposition unity.

Congratulating the people of Karnataka, Sharad Pawar said Congress winning almost double the seats of the incumbent BJP in the southern state is a verdict against corruption, the misuse of power. "BJP is not in power in most states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab, West Bengal. We can get a picture of the Lok Sabha election from the Karnataka results. And Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has been effective in Karnataka results," Pawar said.

'BJP's alarming new method of overthrowing govt'

Sharad Pawar said BJP used an alarming new method to overthrow governments by breaking MLAs as seen in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka. "In recent times, BJP has been trying to take the state where it does not exist by breaking the MLAs. He used the formula of using power for that. He did the same in Karnataka too. Even the government that was in Karnataka was destroyed by the people. As Eknath Shinde did in Maharashtra, the same thing happened in Karnataka. In Madhya Pradesh too, Kamal Nath's government was overthrown by breaking MLAs. BJP did the same in Goa too. It is alarming that a new method of overthrowing the government using machinery and resources has started. However, the result of Karnataka has shown that people do not like this politics," Pawar said.

On the future of Maha Vikas Aghadi

Dismissing any hint of crisis in Maharashtra because of NCP leader Ajit Pawar's uncertainty, Sharad Pawar said there is no question of NCP fighting alone. "Now we feel that all the three parties (NCP, Uddhav Sena and Congress) should come together and also take the smaller parties into confidence. But I will not take this decision alone, but it will be discussed with the rest of the colleagues," Sharad Pawar said.

