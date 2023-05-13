Bypolls 2023 Results LIVE: BJP ally wins UP's Suar, leads in Chhanbey
Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: AAP took a slender lead by over BJP, Congress, BJP, SAD with over 50k votes in the four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha.
The counting of votes for by elections for the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab and assembly constituencies of Chhanbey and Suar in Uttar Pradesh, Jharsuguda in Odisha, and Sohiong in Meghalaya began on Saturday at 8 am amid tight security.
AAP took a slender lead by over BJP, Congress, BJP, SAD with over 50k votes in the four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha while, in a tough contest in Rampur’s Suar assembly seat between Samajwadi Party and Apna Dal (S), the latter conquered the throne. UP's Suar has been a key seat as it fell vacant after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Khan was sentenced to two years in prison in a 15-year-old case.
-
May 13, 2023 02:01 PM IST
UP bypoll: Chhanbey seat
SP's Kirti Kol: 47480, Apna Dal's Rinki Kol: 49927
-
May 13, 2023 01:57 PM IST
Suar, Chhanbey seats
Suar assembly seat in Rampur district was declared vacant on February 13 after a Moradabad court sentenced Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, to two years in jail in a 15-year-old case.
The Chhanbey seat was declared vacant after the demise of sitting MLA Rahul Kol.
-
May 13, 2023 01:43 PM IST
BJP ally wins UP's Suar, leads in Chhanbey
-
May 13, 2023 01:37 PM IST
BJP ally Apna dal wins UP's Suar seat
-
May 13, 2023 01:17 PM IST
BJD’s Dipali Das wins Jharsuguda bypoll
The ruling BJD in Odisha retained the Jharsuguda assembly seat on Saturday, as its candidate Dipali Das defeated her nearest BJP rival Tankadhar Tripathy by 48,721 votes, an election official said.
Das secured a total of 1,07,198 votes, while Tripathy bagged 58,477 votes. Congress candidate Tarun Pandey came third with 4,496 votes, the Election Commission official said.
-
May 13, 2023 01:15 PM IST
AAP nears 60k in leads in Jalandhar
AAP candidate Sushil Rinku is inching towards victory in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll with a margin of more than 59,000 votes over his nearest rival and Congress nominee Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, according to the latest trends.
-
May 13, 2023 01:07 PM IST
Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP's Sushil Kumar Rinku at steady lead, crosses 50,000 mark
Sushil Kumar Rinku, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election, has maintained a steady lead of over 50,000 votes against his closest rival Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary.
-
May 13, 2023 01:05 PM IST
Jharsuguda bypoll: BJD's Dipali Das on lead
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) seems to emerge victorious in the Jharsuguda assembly constituency by-polls as counting concluded on Saturday. BJD candidate Dipali Das is leading by a significant margin of 48,721 votes.
-
May 13, 2023 01:02 PM IST
Punjab: AAP workers burst crackers as party leads in Jalandhar
The local unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) burst crackers and distributed sweets in celebration after the latest trends by the Election Commission of India (ECI) showed the party leading from the Jalandhar constituency in the Lok Sabha bypoll.
-
May 13, 2023 01:00 PM IST
We humbly accept people's mandate: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Warring
We humbly accept people's mandate! I thank party workers, volunteers, supporters and the entire @INCPunjab leadership, for the hard work & efforts put in by them for the #JalandharByElection. I congratulate Sushil Rinku & AAP party for the victory, tweets PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
-
May 13, 2023 12:53 PM IST
Apna Dal leads both seats in UP
-
May 13, 2023 12:50 PM IST
AAP leads with 56,726 votes in Punjab
Trends—
Lead: 56,729 (AAP)
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP): 2,89,530
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 2,32, 801
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 1,49677
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 1,32,279
-
May 13, 2023 12:38 PM IST
AAP lead with over 55k votes in Punjab
Lead: 55,140 (AAP)
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP): 2,83,742
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 2,28,592
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 1,44,519
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 1,31,722
-
May 13, 2023 12:35 PM IST
Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP's Sushil Rinku inches towards victory
AAP candidate Sushil Rinku is inching towards victory in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll with a margin of over 54k votes over his nearest rival and Congress nominee Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, according to the latest trends.
-
May 13, 2023 12:32 PM IST
UP assembly bypolls: SP leading in Chhanbey, Apna Dal (S) in Suar
The Samajwadi Party and BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) are leading on one seat each in the ongoing assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, according to the latest trends.
Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Kirti Kol is ahead of her nearest rival and Apna Dal (Sonelal) nominee Rinki Kol in the Chhanbey (SC) seat by 3,304 votes, the trends on the Election Commission website showed.
In Suar, Shafeek Ahmed Ansari of the Apna Dal (Sonelal) is ahead of his nearest rival and SP nominee Anuradha Chauhan by 2,217 votes, it showed.
-
May 13, 2023 12:30 PM IST
BJD set to win Jharsuguda
BJD set to win Jharsuguda, leads with over 48k votes.
-
May 13, 2023 12:21 PM IST
UDP bags lone remaining Assembly seat in Meghalaya defeating NPP by over 3000 votes
UDP bags lone remaining Assembly seat in Meghalaya defeating NPP by over 3000 votes.
According to the state Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor, counting began as scheduled at 8AM at the U Soso Tham Auditorium complex in Shillong and shortly before noon, after seven rounds of counting the tabulate results including postal ballots were declared by the Election Commission of India.
-
May 13, 2023 12:17 PM IST
Odisha bypoll: Key trends
Odisha bypoll: BJD maintains lead with over 42k votes.
-
May 13, 2023 12:16 PM IST
Meghalaya election: Key trends
-
May 13, 2023 12:15 PM IST
UP bypolls: Key trends
-
May 13, 2023 12:10 PM IST
Sohiong assembly constituency, Meghalaya
The bypoll to the Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya was necessitated following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections scheduled on February 27 this year. Polling to Sohiong was then postponed due to Lyngdoh's death.
A total of six candidates, Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the National People's Party (NPP), S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP, and Stodingstar Thabah of the TMC, are in the fray.
-
May 13, 2023 12:10 PM IST
Jharsuguda assembly constituency, Odisha
The bypoll to the Jharsuguda assembly constituency gained a significance as it is the last election before the Lok Sabha polls next year. Heavyweight campaigners from major political parties including Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Congress and BJP took part in the electioneering.
The by-election was necessitated following the murder of sitting MLA and the then Health Minister of the state Naba Kishore Das on January 29 this year.
-
May 13, 2023 12:09 PM IST
Chhanbey assembly constituency, Mirzapur, UP
In Chhanbey, a 'bahu vs beti’ narrative has taken shape where the wife of the former MP and daughter of former lawmaker are in the electoral contest.
The bypoll was caused due to death of sitting Apna Dal (S) MP Rahul Kol. The party has fielded Kol's wife Rinki Kol while Kirti Kol, daughter of former lawmaker Bhai Lal Kol is contesting as the SP candidate. A total of eight candidates are in the fray for this seat.
-
May 13, 2023 12:08 PM IST
AAP takes slender lead in Punjab
The Aam Aadmi Party has taken a slender lead over the Congress in the early rounds of counting for by-election to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.
-
May 13, 2023 12:07 PM IST
Jharsuguda by-election: Counting nears completion, BJD maintains lead
The counting of votes in the by-election to the Jharsuguda assembly seat in Odisha has started amid tight security. Early trends show that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is leading.
-
May 13, 2023 12:01 PM IST
Jalandhar bypolls: AAP leads with over 50k votes
Trends—
Lead: 52064 (AAP)
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP): 2,60822
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 2,08758
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 1,26,627
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 1,25,816
-
May 13, 2023 12:00 PM IST
Meghalaya Sohiong bypoll: UPD leads with 3401 votes
Meghalaya Sohiong bypoll: UPD leads with 3401 votes
-
May 13, 2023 11:54 AM IST
Jalandhar bypoll: AAP takes huge lead of 47,000 votes
AAP took a huge lead over of its rivals Congress, BJP and SAD, and surged ahead by 47,000 votes.
-
May 13, 2023 11:44 AM IST
Apna deal leads UP's Suar again with a marging of 2164 votes
Apna deal leads UP's Suar again with a marging of 2164 votes
-
May 13, 2023 11:39 AM IST
Sushil Kumar Rinku: A profile
His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Sushil Kumar Rinku, 46, is a businessman by profession and his highest education qualification is Class 12th pass, according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission
-
May 13, 2023 11:36 AM IST
Jalandhar bypolls: AAP's Sushil Kumar Rinku
Sushil Kumar Rinku, AAP candidate from Jalandhar, previously belonged to Congress. In 2017, he won the Jalandhar West assembly seat on an INC ticket.
-
May 13, 2023 11:29 AM IST
AAP candidate ahead with 42,139 votes in Jalandhar
Lead: 42,139 (AAP)
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP): 2,20,545
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 1,78,406
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 1,12,570
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 1,02,,963
-
May 13, 2023 11:27 AM IST
SP leads in UP's Suar, Chhanbey
-
May 13, 2023 11:21 AM IST
Suar assembly constituency, Rampur, UP
A tough contest is being witnessed in Rampur’s Suar assembly seat where Samajwadi party (SP)leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan have campaigned for the party while BJP despite leaving the seat for its ally Apna Dal (S) has actively campaigned.
The Suar seat, held by Abdullah Azam Khan, was declared vacant after a Moradabad court sentenced the MP to two years in jail in a 15-year-old case. In the 2022 UP elections, Abdullah Khan had defeated Apna Dal (Sonelal)'s Haidar Ali Khan by a margin of over 61,000 votes. There are over three lakh registered voters in Suar.
-
May 13, 2023 11:19 AM IST
Jharsuguda bypoll: BJD maintains lead with over 25k votes
BJD maintains lead with over 25k votes in Odisha's Jharsuguda bypoll
-
May 13, 2023 11:18 AM IST
UPD leads in Meghalay's Sohiong
After the end of the fifth round of counting, UDP is still leading by 2689 votes. Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of UDP secured 13146 while NPP’s Samlin Malngiang got 10457 votes.
-
May 13, 2023 11:12 AM IST
Punjab Bypolls: Latest trends
Lead: 40,153 (AAP)
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP): 1,96,524
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 1,57524
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 1,03345
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 90163
-
May 13, 2023 11:12 AM IST
Tight contest in UP's Suar
Apna Dal and SP are in close contest in UP's Suar assembly seat as Apna dal candidate leads with 403 votes
-
May 13, 2023 11:10 AM IST
Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency
A four-cornered electoral contest is in the offing with with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) vying to outdo each other in the high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.
A total of 16,21,800 voters sealed the fate of 19 candidates (15 male and four female) in the fray. The authorities had set up 1,972 polling stations across the nine assembly segments under the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency.
The Jalandhar parliamentary constituency fell vacant after Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died following a cardiac arrest while taking part in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 14 this year.
The AAP has fielded former MLA Sushil Rinku who quit the Congress to join the Punjab's ruling party while the Congress has shown its faith in Karamjit Kaur, the wife of Santokh Chaudhary.The BJP has fielded Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, a Dalit Sikh, who quit the Shiromani Akali Dal to join the saffron wing while, The SAD has fielded its two-time MLA from Banga seat Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who is a doctor.
-
May 13, 2023 11:08 AM IST
BJD leading by over 25000 votes against BJP in Odisha assembly bypoll
Biju Janata Dal candidate Deepali Das was leading by 25484 votes against BJP's Tankadhar Tripathy at the end of 10th round of counting in Jharsuguda assembly bypoll of Odisha on Saturday at the end of 10th round of counting.
At the end of 10th round of counting, Deepali polled 57650 votes against 31666 bagged by Tripathy. Congress candidate Tarun Pandey was pushed to the third place with 3066 votes. The early trend indicates that BJD is moving towards a massive landslide victory in the by-poll. Earlier, the BJD had claimed that it would win the election with a margin of over 50,000 votes.
-
May 13, 2023 11:02 AM IST
Jalandhar bypolls: BJP takes over ex-ally SAD
BJP puts up an impressive show in Jalandhar byelection consistently maintaining third position. Pushed SAD to the fourth position. The saffron party had been a junior ally of Akali Dal for almost two-and-half decades.
-
May 13, 2023 11:01 AM IST
AAP set for big win in Jalandhar, leads by over 34,000 votes
Lead: 34,794 (AAP)
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP): 1,81,639
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 1,46,845
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 95,688
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 85028
-
May 13, 2023 11:00 AM IST
BJD's Dipali Das set to conquer Odisha's Jharsuguda
BJD's Dipali Das set to conquer Odisha's Jharsuguda, leading with over 21,000 votes
-
May 13, 2023 10:57 AM IST
Samajwadi Party candidate leads with over 3,000K votes in Chhanbey
Samajwadi Party candidate Keerti Kol is leading by 3348 votes in Chhanbey assembly constituency Mirzapur, UP. Rinki Kol led in first few rounds, then SP candidate Keerti took lead.
SP Keerti Kol: 18572, Apna Dal (S) Rinki Kol: 15324
-
May 13, 2023 10:54 AM IST
Meghalaya Sohiong bypoll: UDP leads by 2458 votes
UDP leads by a margin of 2458 votes in Meghalaya's Sohiong.
-
May 13, 2023 10:52 AM IST
BJP at third position in Jalandhar
BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal was at the third spot while Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who is being backed by the BSP, was at the fourth spot, according to the trends.
-
May 13, 2023 10:51 AM IST
AAP lead up by 32,305 votes
AAP lead up by 32,305 votes in Jalandhar.
The AAP has fielded former MLA Sushil Rinku who quit the Congress to join the Punjab's ruling party while the Congress has shown its faith in Karamjit Kaur, the wife of Santokh Chaudhary.
-
May 13, 2023 10:49 AM IST
SP leads in Chhanbey with over 3,000 votes
SP leads in Chhanbey with over 3,000 votes. In Chhanbey, a 'bahu vs beti’ narrative has taken shape where the wife of the former MP and daughter of former lawmaker are in the electoral contest.
-
May 13, 2023 10:48 AM IST
Jharsuguda bypoll: BJD in lead by over 18,000 votes
Jharsuguda bypoll: BJD in lead by over 18,000 votes
-
May 13, 2023 10:47 AM IST
Jharsuguda by-election 2023 updates
As per reports, Round 7 of counting concludes, BJD continues to lead
BJD-40220
BJP-21974
Congress- 2359
-
May 13, 2023 10:45 AM IST
AAP leading with over 27,500 votes
Trends—
Lead: 27,500 (AAP)
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP): 1,43,931
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 1,16,431
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 75,672
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 69,350
-
May 13, 2023 10:27 AM IST
UP by-election results: Update from Suar
According to latest EC trends, Apna Dal (S) candidate Shafeek Ahmed Ansari is ahead of SP candidate Anuradha Chauhan in Suar.
-
May 13, 2023 10:26 AM IST
UP by-election 2023 results: SP candidate Kirit Kol ahead in Chhanbey
SP candidate Kirti Kol contesting on Chhanbey seat is leading with margin of 3,082 votes.
-
May 13, 2023 10:22 AM IST
Meghalaya Bypoll: Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the United Democratic Party leading
Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the United Democratic Party leading from Meghalaya’s Sohiong constituency.
-
May 13, 2023 10:21 AM IST
AAP leads over 20k votes in Jalandhar
Lead: 20,545 (AAP)
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP): 1,21,710
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 1,01,256
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 66,832
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 59307
-
May 13, 2023 10:12 AM IST
AAP leads swells to 17,763 votes
AAP candidate Sushil Rinku ahead of Congress's Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary by 17,763 votes.
According to latest EC trends, AAP candidate Sushil Rinku is ahead of his nearest rival and Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary by 16, 579 votes.
-
May 13, 2023 10:11 AM IST
Meghalaya: Counting of votes for Sohiong by-poll underway
Counting of votes is underway for the Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, a senior official said on Saturday.
The counting exercise began at 8 am amid tight security, he said.
-
May 13, 2023 10:09 AM IST
Jharsuguda bypoll: BJD leading, BJP on second position
-
May 13, 2023 10:07 AM IST
Samajwadi party leading on Chhanbey seat
-
May 13, 2023 10:05 AM IST
Apna Dal leading on Suar seat
-
May 13, 2023 09:54 AM IST
AAP leading with over 9324 votes in Jalandhar
Lead: 9324 (AAP)
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP): 77439
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 68115
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 42379
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 35857
-
May 13, 2023 09:50 AM IST
Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP's Sushil Rinku leading, Congress 2nd
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sushil Rinku was leading in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, counting of votes for which is underway, trends showed on Saturday. Rinku (55,630) is ahead of his nearest rival and Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (49,800) by 5,830 votes, according to the latest trends at 9.33am.
-
May 13, 2023 09:48 AM IST
Apna Dal (Sonelal) spokesperson on by-elections
Rajesh Srivastava, the spokesperson of the UP unit of the Apna Dal (Sonelal), exuded confidence saying, "both the candidates of the party will register emphatic wins in the assembly by-elections."
-
May 13, 2023 09:45 AM IST
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leading on Odisha's Jharsuguda seat
-
May 13, 2023 09:42 AM IST
UP bypolls: SP leading on Chhanbey, Apna Dal(S) on Suar
-
May 13, 2023 09:39 AM IST
AAP leads with over 7000 votes in Jalandhar
Early trends—
Lead: 7065 (cAAP)
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP): 60088
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 53023
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 34051
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 28351
-
May 13, 2023 09:34 AM IST
Jalandhar bypoll results: AAP leading, Congress second in Jalandhar
Lead: 5830 (AAP)
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP): 55630
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 49800
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 32613
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 25600
-
May 13, 2023 09:32 AM IST
BJD, BJP, Congress in triangular contest in Odisha's Jharsuguda
Though there were nine candidates in the fray, the contest was restricted to three nominees - Deepali Das of the ruling BJD, Tarun Pandey of the Congress and Tankadhar Tripathy (BJP). The outcome of the by-poll will not have any impact on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government headed by Naveen Patnaik, as the party enjoys a comfortable majority.
-
May 13, 2023 09:29 AM IST
Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP leading with over 5,000 votes in early trends
Early trends—
Lead: 5494 (AAP)
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP):47915
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 42421
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 26911
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 21519
-
May 13, 2023 09:24 AM IST
Apna Dal candidate leads in Rampur's Suar seat, SP trails
-
May 13, 2023 09:20 AM IST
BJD's Dipali Das leads with 5944 votes, reports Odisha tv
BJD candidate Dipali Das gets 5944 votes, BJP's Tankadhar Tripathy 3238 and Congress' Tarun Pandey garners 123 votes after Round 1 counting of votes, reports Odisha tv.
-
May 13, 2023 09:11 AM IST
Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP leads with over 1500 votes in early trends
Early trends—
Lead: 1570(AAP)
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP): 25383
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 23813
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 12527
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 10430
-
May 13, 2023 09:07 AM IST
AAP opens big early lead in Jalandhar
Lead: 1861 (AAP)
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP): 17098
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 15237
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 9342
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 6105
-
May 13, 2023 09:05 AM IST
Rampur's Suar seat at stake
The Suar seat in Rampur district, however, will be in focus as it was held by Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of senior SP leader Azam Khan, before it was declared vacant on February 13 after a Moradabad court sentenced the young leader to two years in jail in a 15-year-old case.
-
May 13, 2023 09:01 AM IST
Early trends for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll
Lead: 2776 (AAP)
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP): 11539
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 8763
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 5729
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 4474
-
May 13, 2023 08:55 AM IST
Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Early trends
Early trends—
Lead: 2680 (AAP)
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP): 9315
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 6636
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 5351
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 954
-
May 13, 2023 08:52 AM IST
Jalandhar bypoll: First round leads
Lead: 720 (AAP) first round
Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP): 2,645
Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi ( SAD): 1,925
Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (Cong): 1,552
Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (BJP): 184
-
May 13, 2023 08:44 AM IST
Bye-election results: UP, Jalandhar poll outcome crucial as parties chalk 2024 strategy
Multiple election results are due on Saturday which will shape the strategies of political parties as they chalk strategies for the much anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
-
May 13, 2023 08:31 AM IST
Campaigning for UP bypolls
The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to not contest the by-elections, while the Congress has fielded its candidate only in Chhanbey. With leaders either campaigning in Karnataka or busy with the urban local bodies elections of Uttar Pradesh, the campaign for the two seats in Rampur and Mirzapur districts has been lacklustre.
-
May 13, 2023 08:26 AM IST
Outcome of bypoll results in Odisha
The outcome of the by-poll will not have any impact on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government headed by Naveen Patnaik as the party enjoys a comfortable majority.
-
May 13, 2023 08:23 AM IST
Postal ballot counting for Jharsuguda bypoll begins
Postal ballot counting for Jharsuguda bypoll begins
-
May 13, 2023 08:22 AM IST
Security arrangements in Jalandhar ahead of counting
The security arrangements are tight as we have assistance from 5 companies of paramilitary, Punjab Armed forces as well as Punjab district police, says Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal.
-
May 13, 2023 08:20 AM IST
Jalandhar bypoll: EC begins counting postal ballots
Countings of postal ballots begins for Jalandhar bypoll
-
May 13, 2023 08:17 AM IST
Counting of votes for the bypoll at Odisha's Jharsuguda seat begins
Counting of votes for the bypoll at Odisha's Jharsuguda seat begins
-
May 13, 2023 08:16 AM IST
Counting of votes for the bypoll at Rampur's Suar seat begins
Counting of votes for the bypoll at Rampur's Suar seat begins
-
May 13, 2023 08:15 AM IST
Counting of votes for the bypoll at Chhanbey begins
The counting of votes for the bypoll at Chhanbey began at 8 am amid tight security
-
May 13, 2023 08:12 AM IST
Counting of votes for Punjab's Lok Sabha seat, 4 assembly seats across UP, Odisha, Meghalaya begins
Counting of votes for Punjab's Lok Sabha seat, 4 assembly seats across UP, Odisha, Meghalaya begins
-
May 13, 2023 08:10 AM IST
‘Hope that poll body..’: Akhilesh Yadav tweets ahead of counting in UP bypoll
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “It is hoped that the Election Commission will keep telling the statistics after each round so that public confidence can be maintained", Akhilesh Yadav tweets ahead of counting in UP bypoll.
-
May 13, 2023 08:07 AM IST
Meghalaya bypoll result: 6 candidates in fray
Six candidates are in the fray. All of them are men.
-
May 13, 2023 07:59 AM IST
Four-cornered battle in Dalit stronghold Jalandhar
The Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, which is reserved for Dalits, became vacant after the demise of Santokh Singh Chaudhary, a Congress MP.
-
May 13, 2023 07:54 AM IST
Tough fight among BJP, BJD and Congress in Jharsuguda
The bypoll to the Jharsuguda assembly constituency gained a significance as it is the last election before the Lok Sabha polls next year. Heavyweight campaigners from major political parties including Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Congress and BJP took part in the electioneering.
-
May 13, 2023 07:53 AM IST
Prominent candidates in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll
Prominent among the nineteen candidates in the fray are the AAP's Sushil Rinku, Congress' Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, BJP's Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal and the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi.
-
May 13, 2023 07:50 AM IST
Candidates in fray in Sohiong bypoll in Meghalaya
Six candidates -- all men -- were in the fray. The nominees were -- Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the ruling National People's Party (NPP), S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP and Stodingstar Thabah of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
-
May 13, 2023 07:48 AM IST
Odisha's Jharsuguda Assembly constituency: An overview
The bypoll was necessitated following the killing of incumbent MLA and the then Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29.
Though nine candidates were in the fray, the contest was mainly between the BJD, BJP and Congress.
The ruling BJD had fielded Das's daughter Deepali Das, while the BJP had nominated Tripathy. The Congress had fielded Tarun Pandey, the son of late MLA Biren Pandey. All three candidates are debutant contestants.
-
May 13, 2023 07:45 AM IST
UP assembly divison
In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the ruling BJP has 255 MLAs and its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD Party have 11 and six legislators respectively. The SP has 109 MLAs, while its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has nine. The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has six MLAs, the Congress and the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) have two each and the BSP has one member in the Assembly.
-
May 13, 2023 07:44 AM IST
Mayawati-led BSP did not contest the bypolls in UP
The Mayawati-led BSP did not contest the bypolls in UP.
-
May 13, 2023 07:42 AM IST
Suar assembly seat: Why bypoll was conducted?
The Suar seat, held by Abdullah Azam Khan, was declared vacant after a Moradabad court sentenced the MP to two years in jail in a 15-year-old case. In the 2022 UP elections, Abdullah Khan had defeated Apna Dal (Sonelal)'s Haidar Ali Khan by a margin of over 61,000 votes. There are over three lakh registered voters in Suar.
-
May 13, 2023 07:40 AM IST
Jalandhar bypoll: Candidates in fray
The AAP has fielded former MLA Sushil Rinku who quit the Congress to join the Punjab's ruling party while the Congress has shown its faith in Karamjit Kaur, the wife of Santokh Chaudhary.The BJP has fielded Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, a Dalit Sikh, who quit the Shiromani Akali Dal to join the saffron wing while, The SAD has fielded its two-time MLA from Banga seat Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who is a doctor.
-
May 13, 2023 07:31 AM IST
Over 90 % voting in Meghalaya's Sohiong
Bypolls held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Odisha witnessed a moderate to high voter turnout on Wednesday, while Meghalaya registered an impressive polling percentage of over 90.
-
May 13, 2023 07:26 AM IST
Marked decline in poll percentage in Suar, Chhanbey; SP cries foul
Uttar Pradesh's Suar and Chhanbey assembly constituencies recorded sub-50 voting percentage in bypolls held on Wednesday, a noticeable decline from the assembly polls last year which prompted main Opposition Samajwadi Party to allege irregularities and demand the Election Commission take note and initiate action.
According to officials figures, while Suar constituency recorded 44.95 percent polling, Chhanbey registered 44.15 percent, compared to 68.8 per cent and 52 percent in the 2022 assembly elections, respectively.
-
May 13, 2023 07:24 AM IST
Punjab: 54.70% polling in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll
A voter turnout of 54.70 per cent was recorded in the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, according to final figures released by the election office on Thursday.
-
May 13, 2023 07:23 AM IST
Jharsuguda by-poll records 79.21% voters turnout
A total of 79.21 per cent of 2.21 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the by-poll held for the Jharsuguda assembly segment, an election official said here on Thursday.
The Jharsuguda by-poll was held on Wednesday.
-
May 13, 2023 07:19 AM IST
Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Security beefed up for counting day
Security has been tightened and all other arrangements put in place for Saturday's counting of votes for the high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll that witnessed a four-corner battle among the BJP, Congress, SAD and the ruling AAP.
-
May 13, 2023 07:17 AM IST
Sohiong assembly constituency, Meghalaya
The bypoll to the Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya was necessitated following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections scheduled on February 27 this year. Polling to Sohiong was then postponed due to Lyngdoh's death.
-
May 13, 2023 07:13 AM IST
Jharsuguda assembly bypoll
The by-election was necessitated following the murder of sitting MLA and the then Health Minister of the state Naba Kishore Das on January 29 this year.
-
May 13, 2023 07:05 AM IST
Jharsuguda assembly constituency, Odisha
The bypoll to the Jharsuguda assembly constituency gained a significance as it is the last election before the Lok Sabha polls next year. Heavyweight campaigners from major political parties including Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Congress and BJP took part in the electioneering.
-
May 13, 2023 07:05 AM IST
Chhanbey assembly constituency, Mirzapur, UP
In Chhanbey, a 'bahu vs beti’ narrative has taken shape where the wife of the former MP and daughter of former lawmaker are in the electoral contest.
The bypoll was caused due to death of sitting Apna Dal (S) MP Rahul Kol.
-
May 13, 2023 07:02 AM IST
Suar assembly constituency, Rampur, UP
A tough contest is expected in Rampur’s Suar assembly seat where Samajwadi party (SP)leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan have campaigned for the party while BJP despite leaving the seat for its ally Apna Dal (S) has actively campaigned.
-
May 13, 2023 06:59 AM IST
Jalandhar by elections seen as a test of Bhagwant Mann government
The Jalandhar bypoll is being seen as a test of the one-year performance of the Bhagwant Mann government which has been harping on freebies, jobs, corruption, opening mohalla clinics, among others.
-
May 13, 2023 06:56 AM IST
Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency
The Jalandhar parliamentary constituency fell vacant after Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died following a cardiac arrest while taking part in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 14 this year.
-
May 13, 2023 06:43 AM IST
Bypolls 2023: Counting of votes on Jalandhar Lok Sabha, 4 assembly seats in UP, Odisha, Meghalaya to begin at 8 am
The voting for bypolls for the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab and assembly constituencies of Chhanbey and Suar in Uttar Pradesh, Jharsuguda in Odisha, and Sohiong in Meghalaya began on Wednesday amid tight security. The counting of votes will be conducted on May 13.
-
May 13, 2023 06:36 AM IST
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat and 4 assembly seats across UP, Odisha and Meghalaya to begin at 8 am.