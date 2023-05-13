Bypolls 2023 Results LIVE: BJP ally wins UP's Suar, leads in Chhanbey

The counting of votes for by elections for the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab and assembly constituencies of Chhanbey and Suar in Uttar Pradesh, Jharsuguda in Odisha, and Sohiong in Meghalaya began on Saturday at 8 am amid tight security.

AAP took a slender lead by over BJP, Congress, BJP, SAD with over 50k votes in the four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha while, in a tough contest in Rampur’s Suar assembly seat between Samajwadi Party and Apna Dal (S), the latter conquered the throne. UP's Suar has been a key seat as it fell vacant after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Khan was sentenced to two years in prison in a 15-year-old case.