Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP's Sushil Rinku leading, Congress 2nd

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sushil Rinku was leading in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, counting of votes for which is underway, trends showed on Saturday. Rinku (1,43,931) is ahead of his nearest rival and Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (1,16,431) by 27,500 votes, according to the latest trends at 10.30am. AAP's Sushil Rinku in Jalandhar. (PTI file)

The seat had fallen vacant following the death Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who is being backed by the BSP, was at the third spot, while the Bharatiya Janata Party's Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (75,672) is at the fourth spot, the trends showed. Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi (69,350) of the SAD at the fifth place

The bypoll was held on May 10 and the counting of votes began at 8 am.

