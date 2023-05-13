Bangalore South election 2023 results LIVE: Govindraj Nagar, Vijaynagara, Basavanagudi, Padmanabhanagar, BTM Layout
Find Bangalore South election 2023 results for Govindraj Nagar, Vijaynagara, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha nagar, B.T.M. Layout, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli.
Bangalore South election 2023 results: A voter turnout of over 73% was recorded in the recently conducted Karnataka Assembly elections. Bangalore South constituency constitutes - Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha Nagar, B.T.M. Layout, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli seats.
V Somanna won the Govindraj Nagar seat in 2018 and Vijay Nagar seat went to Vijaynagara went to Anand Singh. Chickpet's sitting MLA is Uday B Garudachar and Ravisubramanya is the sitting MLA from Basavanagudi. R Ashoka is the sitting MLA from Padmanabha Nagar. Ramalinga Reddy won B.T.M. Layout in 2018. Sowmya Reddy is the sitting MLA Jayanagar. Bommanahalli's seat was won by M. Satish Reddy.
Vote counting of Karnataka Assembly elections is underway:
|Seats
|Candidate
|Leading Margin
|Govindraj Nagar
|PRIYAKRISHNA (INC)
|6118
|Vijayanagara
|H RAVINDRA (BJP)
|32826
|Chickpet
|Uday B. Garudachar (BJP)
|19021
|Basavanagudi
|Ravi Subramanya LA (BJP)
|43506
|Padmanabha Nagar
|R. ASHOKA (BJP)
|27001
|B.T.M. Layout
|RAMALINGA REDDY (INC)
|9485
|Jayanagar
|C K Ramamurthy (BJP)
|2203
|Bommanahalli
|SATHISH REDDY (BJP)
|6421
Follow all the updates here:
May 13, 2023 12:05 PM IST
BJP is leading in six seats out of eight in Bangalore South. Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in Vijaynagara, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha Nagar, Jayanagar, and Bommanahalli. In B.T.M. Layout and Govindraj Nagar, Indian National Congress is leading.
May 13, 2023 10:48 AM IST
In Padmanaba Nagar, R Ashoka of Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a lead.
May 13, 2023 10:47 AM IST
BJP's Priyakrishna is maintining the lead in Govindraj Nagar with a margin of 3758 votes.
May 13, 2023 10:45 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's Uday B. Garudachar is leading in Chickpet.
May 13, 2023 10:41 AM IST
From Bommanahalli seat, Sathish Reddy of BJP is leading.
May 13, 2023 10:39 AM IST
Ravi Subramanya LA of BJP takes a lead at Basavanagudi with a margin of 3141 votes.
May 13, 2023 10:37 AM IST
RAMALINGA REDDY from Indian National Congress is leading with a margin of 4312 votes from B.T.M. Layout.
May 13, 2023 10:33 AM IST
INC's Priyakrishna is leading from Govindraj Nagar with a margin of 2054.
May 13, 2023 10:08 AM IST
BJP winning 6 seats, Cong gets 2
BJP has taken lead in Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha Nagar, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli
May 13, 2023 09:44 AM IST
In Basavanagudi seat, Ravi Subramanya LA from Bharatiya Janata Party has taken the lead by 560 votes. Presently, Aramane Shankar from Janata Dal (Secular) is trailing.
May 13, 2023 09:21 AM IST
BJP’s Uday B. Garudachar is leading in Chickpet with a margin of Chickpet, INC’s R. V. Devraj is trailing.
May 13, 2023 08:03 AM IST
Bangalore South area results LIVE: Counting begins
Counting begins for all Bangalore South area constituencies
May 12, 2023 06:40 PM IST
Bangalore South Election Result: Counting on May 13