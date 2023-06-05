Home / India News / 'PM Modiji looks at rear-view mirror, that's why his car crashing': Rahul Gandhi

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jun 05, 2023 05:35 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress did not blame the British for the train accidents that took place during its rule.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering of the Indian diaspora in New York said the Congress did not blame the British for the train accidents that took place during its rule but the minister took the responsibility. "BJP and RSS are incapable of looking at the future. Whatever you ask them, they will look backwards. If you ask the government why the train accident happened, they will say that Congress did this 50 years ago. Why did you remove evolution and the periodic table from the textbook? They would say see Congress did it 60 years ago. Their immediate response is 'peeche dekho'. Read | Odisha train accident: Fragile coaches, restricted space thwarted rescue operations

Rahul Gandhi spoke on the Odisha train crash, the recent syllabus change of NCERT as he addressed the Indian diaspora in New York.(AP)
The attack comes as a massive triple-train collision in Odisha's Balasore killed around 270 people and injured hundreds of others -- in one of the most deadliest train accidents since Independence. As the signalling mistake -- which probably made the Coromandel Express jump on a goods train and then hit another passenger train coming from the opposite direction -- has raised several questions, Rahul Gandhi commented on it at the global platform as he did not miss to touch upon the recent issue of the periodic table and evolution getting axed from textbooks.

'Modi drives car looking rear-view mirror'

"Now think about it. All of you came here using your cars. Imagine if the only thing you did was look at your rear-view mirror. Could you drive your car? You would be having one accident after the other. That's the phenomenon of Narendra Modi ji. He is trying to drive the Indian car and he only looks at the rear-view mirror. And he does not understand why the car is crashing, not moving forward. This is the same thing with the BJP and the RSS. You listen to them, their ministers. You will never find them talking about the future; they are always talking about the past and they will always blame somebody for the past," Rahul Gandhi said.

'Congress did not blame British for train accident'

Referring to the issue of train mishaps, Rahul Gandhi said, "I remember a train accident when the Congress party was in power. The Congress Party did not get up and say it is the fault of the British that the train has crashed. No, the Congress minister, I remember, said it is my responsibility that the train crashed, I am resigning. So this is the problem that we have back home, that we make excuses and we are not accepting the reality that we are faced with."

rahul gandhi
Monday, June 05, 2023
