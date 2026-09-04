Miss World 2026: When and where to watch the grand finale in India
Will Nikita Porwal bring home the crown? Check the date, time, and streaming details.
The Miss World 2026 pageant is about to reach its grand conclusion, with contestants from across the globe competing for the coveted crown. At the 75th edition, India will be represented by Femina Miss India World Nikita Porwal. The grand finale will take place in Nha Trang, Vietnam, promising an evening filled with glamour, cultural representation, and high-stakes competition.
ALSO READ: Nikita Porwal on carrying the country’s identity to Miss World: It gives me a lot of butterflies
Here is when and where you can watch the Miss World 2026 finale in India:
When and where to watch Miss World 2026 finale in India?
The Miss World 2026 finale will take place on September 5, 2026. JioHotstar is the official livestream partner for Miss World 2026 in India this year. Viewers from India can watch the pageant live from 5:30 pm IST exclusively on JioHotstar.
Who is Nikita Porwal, India's Miss World 2026 representative?
Nikita Porwal is from Madhya Pradesh and rose to prominence after she was crowned Femina Miss India World in 2024. Before entering the world of beauty pageants, she began her career as a television anchor and went on to star in theatre plays.
For the Miss World Dances of the World event, Nikita appeared in a regal ensemble. She wore a gorgeous black-and-gold sculpted blouse adorned with delicate gold body chains. She paired it with a multicoloured draped skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. She accessorised the look with gold jewellery, including a maang tikka, oversized earrings, stacked bangles, armlets, a waist chain, and anklets. Her hair was styled in a long braid embellished with gold ornaments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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