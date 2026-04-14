Miss India Nikita Porwal gets emotional as 40,000 students come together to wish her the best for Miss World 2026. Watch

Nikita Porwal looked every bit the glamorous Miss India at the event. She wore a shimmering pink gown with a high-neck, sleeveless silhouette. The fabric featured intricate, reflective detailing that caught the light as she addressed the massive crowd. She completed the look with her Miss India crown, her hair styled in elegant, flowing waves.

The videos from the event were shared on Instagram by The Pageant Journey on April 13, and show an incredible scene on the grounds, where thousands of students joined together in a show of unity. The highlight was a massive human formation that spelt out 'Miss World' across the green field, visible from aerial views.

It was a historic moment in Odisha as over 40,000 students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) gathered to give Miss India Nikita Porwal a grand send-off for the upcoming Miss World pageant. The scale of the event was unprecedented, featuring massive human formations and an outpouring of support that left Nikita visibly moved. Also read | Miss India Nikita Porwal brings celestial beauty to fashion awards, fans call her a goddess: 'Miss World right there'

Miss India's heartfelt speech for students Addressing the almost 40,000 students, Nikita was overcome with emotion. She spoke about the spiritual energy of Odisha. "I thought I was going to give my crown in Odisha... but I am not going to give anything. I am going to take 40,000 of your blessings with me... today, we have come to the city of Baba Jagannath from Mumbai; it is not a coincidence that we have come here. You are the daughters of the real soil of our country… I thank you all," Nikita said in Hindi.

Miss World 2026: the landmark 75th anniversary The stakes are high for Nikita as she heads to Vietnam for a historic edition of the Miss World pageant with approximately 130 nations participating. 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss World Organisation, and the event is being planned on a scale larger than ever before. The Miss World 2026 finale is set for September 5, 2026 – host cities are Hanoi (arrival and preliminary rounds) and Ho Chi Minh City (grand finale).

Nikita Porwal, hailing from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, carries a strong legacy. A theatre artist with over 60 plays to her credit and a background as a TV anchor, she is being hailed as a 'beauty with brains'.

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