Miss World 2026: Meet Ujjain's Nikita Porwal, India's representative at the 75th anniversary edition in Vietnam
Miss World 2026: Nikita Porwal, Femina Miss India World 2024, will represent India at Miss World 2026 in Vietnam from August 9 to September 5.
Miss World 2026, the landmark 75th edition of the iconic pageant, is all set to take place in Vietnam from August 9 to September 5, bringing together contestants from over 130 countries for a grand celebration of beauty, talent, and purpose. Nikita Porwal, the Femina Miss India World 2024, is all set to represent India at the 75th anniversary edition. Here’s all you need to know about India’s representative on the global stage. (Also read: Miss World 2026: When and where will 75th anniversary edition take place? Dates to venue, here’s all you need to know )
Who is Nikita Porwal
Hailing from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Nikita shot to national fame after winning the prestigious Femina Miss India World title at the annual pageant held in Mumbai on October 16, 2024.
Born and brought up in Ujjain, she completed her schooling at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School before graduating from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. Her journey into the world of media began early, she started as a TV anchor at the age of 18, showcasing her confidence and communication skills on screen.
Nikita’s creative spirit extends beyond pageants. She has a strong background in theatre, having performed in more than 60 plays, and even wrote a 250‑page production titled Krishna Leela, reflecting her passion for storytelling and performance. She is also involved in a feature film that has been showcased at international festivals and is set for release in India.
An admirer of former Miss World and Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai, Nikita said in interviews that Aishwarya’s blend of beauty and brains inspires her, and she hopes to embody those same qualities as she takes the global stage.
Her win at Femina Miss India not only marks a personal achievement but also carries a sense of responsibility. Nikita has spoken about wanting to be true to herself and represent India with pride and authenticity in the international pageant, where millions will be watching her journey unfold.
About Miss World 2026
Miss World 2026, the landmark 75th edition of the iconic pageant, is set to take place in Vietnam from August 9 to September 5. Bringing together contestants from over 130 countries, the event promises a grand celebration of beauty, talent, and culture, with activities in Hanoi and a spectacular grand finale in Ho Chi Minh City. Marking 75 years of its legacy, this edition will continue to spotlight the pageant’s signature “Beauty With a Purpose” initiative, making it one of the most anticipated and memorable Miss World events yet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.