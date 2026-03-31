Miss World 2026: Meet Ujjain's Nikita Porwal, India's representative at the 75th anniversary edition in Vietnam

Born and brought up in Ujjain, she completed her schooling at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School before graduating from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. Her journey into the world of media began early, she started as a TV anchor at the age of 18, showcasing her confidence and communication skills on screen.

Hailing from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Nikita shot to national fame after winning the prestigious Femina Miss India World title at the annual pageant held in Mumbai on October 16, 2024.

Miss World 2026, the landmark 75th edition of the iconic pageant, is all set to take place in Vietnam from August 9 to September 5, bringing together contestants from over 130 countries for a grand celebration of beauty, talent, and purpose. Nikita Porwal , the Femina Miss India World 2024, is all set to represent India at the 75th anniversary edition. Here’s all you need to know about India’s representative on the global stage. (Also read: Miss World 2026: When and where will 75th anniversary edition take place? Dates to venue, here’s all you need to know )

Nikita’s creative spirit extends beyond pageants. She has a strong background in theatre, having performed in more than 60 plays, and even wrote a 250‑page production titled Krishna Leela, reflecting her passion for storytelling and performance. She is also involved in a feature film that has been showcased at international festivals and is set for release in India.

An admirer of former Miss World and Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai, Nikita said in interviews that Aishwarya’s blend of beauty and brains inspires her, and she hopes to embody those same qualities as she takes the global stage.