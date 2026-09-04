‘I love you, but I still need my space’: Why Gen Z is redefining what a relationship should look like

“For Gen Z , finding a meaningful relationship does not necessarily mean giving up the life that existed before it. They want love, companionship and emotional intimacy, but increasingly, they also want the freedom to remain individuals within the relationship,” highlighted Chandni.

Chandni highlighted that for generations, being in love was often associated with being together, spending most of your time with your partner, sharing social circles, making decisions as a unit and, in many ways, allowing the relationship to become a central part of your identity. But relationships are changing, and so is the definition of togetherness.

Love is often associated with statements like ‘You complete me,’ ‘I can’t live without you,’ or ‘You are my other half.’ In fact, Bollywood has long taught us that love is about giving yourself entirely to a relationship , sometimes even at the cost of your own identity. But it’s 2026, and relationship dynamics are changing. It’s time we acknowledge that love doesn’t necessarily have to mean losing yourself in the process. Gen Z is redefining what relationships look like, and in doing so, it may also be reshaping the relationship landscape for generations to come. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chandni Gaglani, EVP and Head of Aisle, breaks down the concept and explains how Gen Z is redefining love, relationships and individuality.

“Their careers, friendships, interests, ambitions and personal space continue to matter. This isn't necessarily a rejection of commitment. Instead, it reflects a changing understanding of what commitment can look like: choosing someone without having to lose yourself in the process,” added Chandni.

Independence is becoming a part of compatibility According to Chandni, for older generations, spending significant time together could often be viewed as a natural indicator of closeness. Today, Gen Z is increasingly comfortable with the idea that intimacy does not have to mean constant togetherness.

Having separate friendships, pursuing individual interests, travelling alone, maintaining personal routines, or simply wanting time by yourself is less likely to be interpreted as a lack of love. Instead, these forms of independence can create space for both partners to continue growing as individuals.

“Compatibility is no longer just about enjoying the same things or wanting the same future. It can also mean being comfortable with each other's differences and giving each other the room to explore them,” said Chandni.

Love should add to your identity, not replace it According to Chandni, there is also a growing shift away from the idea that a relationship should become the defining feature of a person's life. A partner can be an important part of who you are without becoming the entirety of who you are. Careers, friendships, hobbies, family, personal ambitions, and even time spent alone continue to shape an individual's identity after they enter a relationship.

“The idea of a partner completing you is gradually giving way to something more balanced: finding someone who complements the life you are already building. This doesn't make the relationship less meaningful,” explained Chandni. If anything, it can make the choice to be together more intentional. You are not together because you cannot function without each other; you are together because you genuinely want to share your lives.