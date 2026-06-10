From soulmates to perfect matches: Psychologist shares marriage and compatibility myths you need to stop believing

For years, marriage has been painted as the ultimate milestone in life and portrayed as bed or roses. It’s been sold like a promise of romance, trust, stability, emotional fulfillment, lifelong security, companionship, and what not. However, not every marriage looks like that. In fact, 90 percent of marriages don’t look like what it’s shown. One of the biggest reasons behind failed marriages is a lack of understanding about compatibility and how relationships truly work. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Damini Grover, a counseling psychologist, life coach, author, and founder of I’m powered centre for counseling and well-being debunks popular marriage myths. Here are some marriage and compatibility myths people need to stop believing. (Unsplash)

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Is love enough for marriage? Damini highlighted that one of the biggest myths people continue to believe is that when two people get married, things will somehow work themselves out. Only love is enough, or if functional likes and similarities are in place, that’s sufficient. It’s as if commitment makes compatibility automatic. But it really doesn’t work like that.

According to Damini, many people get married without really knowing what a healthy day-to-day relationship looks like. They know how to plan a wedding, not how to build a relationship, and yes, building and maintaining relationships require a lot of interpersonal and intra personal skills.