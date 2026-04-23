‘One powerful meet-up’: from fierce rivalry to mutual respect, Dhoni–Pollard reunion steals spotlight ahead of MI vs CSK

The Indian Premier League, with its fierce competition, is known for some great rivalries since its inaugural season in 2008. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, the two ‘big giants’ of the IPL, have seen one of the most intense rivalries, meeting 4 times in the IPL finals, making it the most frequent matchup in history. Is Thala gonna play tonight? (PTI)

Despite MI’s upper hand with 3 wins against CSK in the finals, both teams co-hold the title of the most decorated franchises in league history, boasting 5 championship wins each in their trophy cabinet.

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The 2026 season has almost reached the midway stage, and the franchises are entering the crucial phase of their campaign as they fight for the Top 4 spots. CSK and MI meet once again for a showdown tonight. Both teams have 4 points each after 6 matches and aim to build on their recent momentum, after a slow start under respective captains Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik Pandya.

For the first time this season MS Dhoni, who needs no introduction, can be seen in action tonight. Dhoni, who was ruled out of the initial phase of this campaign with a calf strain, is yet to receive match-fit medical clearance but he has started training in the team’s net sessions. So, don’t be surprised if you see him in CSK colours today.

As CSK geared up for the clash tonight, a clip posted on their Instagram handle captured a heartwarming moment. Dhoni was seen sharing a warm hug and interaction with MI legend and now batting coach, Kieron Pollard. It was captioned: “One powerful meet-up.” Truer words have never been written.