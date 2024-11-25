Ranbir Kapoor reveals Raha’s first song is Raj Kapoor classic; fans unearth clip of him singing it to Alia pre-marriage

Ranbir Kapoor recently delighted fans with a heartfelt moment involving his daughter Raha at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The actor attended the event to celebrate his grandfather Raj Kapoor’s legendary legacy, marking his upcoming 100th birth anniversary on December 14. In a touching conversation with filmmaker Rahul Rawail, Ranbir opened up about a special family moment — the first song he ever played for his baby girl. Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt and daugther Raha

Ranbir revealed that the timeless classic Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisaar, from Raj Kapoor’s 1959 masterpiece Anari, was Raha's introduction to music. Sharing his deep emotional connection to the track, he said, “That song is my anthem, my favourite. The first song I made my daughter Raha listen to was Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisaar. If you simply hear the lyrics, they’re so simple yet profound — a beautiful philosophy to live by.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Ranbir has shared his love for the song in a memorable moment. Fans recently dug up an old video of him singing the same classic for none other than his now-wife Alia Bhatt, long before the two began dating. The throwback clip shows a young Ranbir and Alia sitting atop a truck with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali during the shoot of Highway (2014). In the video, Ranbir announced, “I'll sing actually a favourite song of mine which Mukesh ji had sung called Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisaar,” before serenading Alia with his rendition. At the end of his performance, Alia cheekily responds, “That was very nice,” marking an innocent yet poignant moment between the now-married couple.

The video now holds an extra layer of nostalgia, connecting Ranbir’s past, present, and future. From singing the song to Alia years ago to now introducing it to their daughter Raha, the track has become a thread that ties their love story together, making it all the more special!